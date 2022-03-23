Step Inside Adam Levine and Behati Prinsloo's $57.5 Million L.A. Home

Adam Levine and wife Behati Prinsloo are selling their luxurious Los Angeles property. Check out details and photos of the home.

"Moves Like Jagger" singer Adam Levine and wife Behati Prinsloo are, well, moving. But you can still peek inside their soon-to-be former Los Angeles home.

The couple, parents of two daughters, last week listed their Pacific Palisades estate for $57.5 million, property records show. Three structures make up the 3-acre property, which the couple bought from Ben Affleck and ex-wife Jennifer Garner in 2018 for almost $32 million and later remodeled.

The main 9,000-squart-foot home contains five bedrooms and five bathrooms, natural light wood floors, a home Dolby Digital theater, a  gourmet kitchen with walk-in refrigerator and large bedroom suite with dual walk-in closets and a sunlit stone bathroom. The property also contains a four-bedroom guesthouse, pool and spa, basketball court, a gym, yoga studio, chicken coop and lush gardens. The estate boasts views of both the city and the Pacific Ocean.

Last year, the house was featured in Architectural Digest, with the couple giving fans a video tour. "It's so rare to find a property with a big yard in L.A.," Levine said. "And so I think when we saw that yard, like we had just tunnel vision for it, and we thought to imagine our kids growing up here and being able to run around."

Levine and Behati's latest home sale comes almost three years after they flipped another luxurious property. in 2019, they sold a Beverly Hills mansion they originally bought a year earlier for almost $40 million and later renovated to Ellen DeGeneres and wife Portia de Rossi for $42.5 million. The latter couple later sold it in 2021 for $47 million.

See photos of the family's home below:

Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images for Calirosa
Home for Sale

In March 2022, the couple listed their home in Pacific Palisades, Calif. for sale for $57.5 million.

The Grosby Group / BACKGRID
Living Room
The Grosby Group / BACKGRID
Dining Room
The Grosby Group / BACKGRID
Den
The Grosby Group / BACKGRID
Kitchen
The Grosby Group / BACKGRID
Home Theater

