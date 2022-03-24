There's a Brand New Negan in This Walking Dead Sneak Peek

It's not just zombies who come back from the dead.
Negan (played by Jeffrey Dean Morgan) makes a dramatic return and surprises some old friends in this exclusive clip from the March 27 episode of The Walking Dead.
After walking out on Maggie (Lauren Cohan) and her group earlier in the season, the two parties reunite.
Negan has been hiding out in the Riverbend apartment complex with Annie (Medina Senghore). When Maggie, Aaron (Ross Marquand), Lydia (Cassady McClincy) and Elijah (Okea Eme-Akwari) make their way into one of the units, Annie surprises them and commands them to drop their weapons.
The biggest bombshell of all, however, is that Negan is also on the premises.
With guns and knives drawn, he urges everybody to calm down—in a way only Negan could.
"Let's put our sh-t back in our pants and zip up, shall we?," he asks.
Always a straight shooter.
Lydia is the most shocked to see Negan, asking him, "What are you doing here?"
After putting his hand on Annie's arm, Negan responds, "We live here."
The 11th season of The Walking Dead has brought plenty of turmoil for all involved, especially after Negan turned his back on the group.
Whatever the case, we know that Negan and Maggie have a future ahead of them.
On March 7, AMC announced that the two will star in an upcoming Walking Dead spin-off called Isle of Dead. The show will feature Negan and Maggie "traveling into a post-apocalyptic Manhattan long ago cut off from the mainland."
The Walking Dead writer and co-executive producer Eli Jorné will serve as showrunner and executive producer on the series, which will have a six-episode first season on AMC and AMC+ in 2023.
For now, however, see if Negan can get back into the group's good graces when The Walking Dead airs Sunday nights at 9 p.m. ET on AMC.