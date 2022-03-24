There's a Brand New Negan in This Walking Dead Sneak Peek

Watch : The Walking Dead EXCLUSIVE Sneak Peek

It's not just zombies who come back from the dead.

Negan (played by Jeffrey Dean Morgan) makes a dramatic return and surprises some old friends in this exclusive clip from the March 27 episode of The Walking Dead.

After walking out on Maggie (Lauren Cohan) and her group earlier in the season, the two parties reunite.

Negan has been hiding out in the Riverbend apartment complex with Annie (Medina Senghore). When Maggie, Aaron (Ross Marquand), Lydia (Cassady McClincy) and Elijah (Okea Eme-Akwari) make their way into one of the units, Annie surprises them and commands them to drop their weapons.

The biggest bombshell of all, however, is that Negan is also on the premises.

With guns and knives drawn, he urges everybody to calm down—in a way only Negan could.

"Let's put our sh-t back in our pants and zip up, shall we?," he asks.

Always a straight shooter.

Lydia is the most shocked to see Negan, asking him, "What are you doing here?"

After putting his hand on Annie's arm, Negan responds, "We live here."