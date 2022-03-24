There's No Shortage of Drama on Temptation Island's Latest Episode

When it comes to the drama—and theatrics—the cast of Temptation Island is wasting no time.
At the start of episode two, the women are already sobbing now that they've had to say goodbye to their boyfriends for the rest of their stay on the island. And when Gillian tells her fellow castmates that she needs "something to hug, something to cuddle," it's as if it's a code word, triggering the single men to swarm and insist on having drinks.
Cue the debauchery. It's then that Gillian shows Tommy her promise ring from Edgar, one he gave her after he cheated. As she explains, "I don't know if I'll keep wearing it." And it's no surprise, that, come the next day—and the first date selection—Gillian selects Tommy. (After, Edgar, who chose Melissa for his date, says Tommy "looks stupid.")
Meanwhile, Iris asks George and Luke goes for "Mrs. Juicy." Ashley picks out Mike, while Lascelles picks Trace, someone Ashley describes as her "twin" with a "cute, tall model look."
Ash picks Taylor, whose "super fit physique" surprises Hania. Hania meanwhile asks Kryslyn, whose beauty Ash very sincerely gushes about.
Later, back to the villas, the men have an "Ignite Your Sensations" party, where they are blindfolded as the single women pour chocolate syrup and whipped on them then lick it off. It ends with most of them in the shower (clothed!) together.
Over on the women's side, they're wearing animal headbands—and there's more pool time than shower. Ash asks Taylor to sleep in their bed but with a pillow fort between them. Naturally, pillows do not prevent Ash from kissing him.
The dates go well for most people and it's time for the first bonfire, where the couples are confronted with clips of what their significant others have been doing without them.
Luke is shown his first: It's Iris revealing to one of the singles that Luke texts girls from his past and it makes her uncomfortable. After, Edgar is devastated to hear Gillian saying she's unsure about her promise ring. "It hurts," he says. "It sounds like the ring doesn't mean anything to her anymore."
How will this impact Edgar moving forward? And what will Lascelles and Hania see on their bonfire clips? We'll have to wait and see…
Temptation Island airs Wednesdays on USA 10 p.m. ET. Watch full episodes here.