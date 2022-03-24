Miranda Cosgrove and Josh Peck Reunite in New iCarly Season 2 Promo

Watch : iCarly Season 2 EXCLUSIVE Sneak Peek

It looks like iCarly is going through a quarter-life crisis!

Carly Shay (played by Miranda Cosgrove) is forced to face some big life decisions in this exclusive promo for the second season of Paramount+'s iCarly.

"I need to win back the Internet!," she insists. Easier said than done.

The second season of the streaming reboot picks up right where season one left off, with Carly trying to boost her revived web channel, all while juggling a complicated love and family life.

However, putting your life on display on the Internet isn't as easy as it used to be.

"My real friends, that's who I make content for," Carly says. "Them, and the people who hate-watch it on repeat."

Hey, at least they're watching?