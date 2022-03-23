How To Achieve TikTok's Clean Girl Aesthetic

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we hope you do too. Shop with E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

You know those girls that always seem to look so put together and you can't quite put your finger on why? TikTok is calling this the 'Clean Girl' Aesthetic, and we could not be more excited to hop on this latest trend in our quest to become that girl.

Alluding to the look of an off-duty model, this trend is characterized by slick-back buns, simple gold jewelry, matching sweatsuits, and glowy makeup. We're putting in a little bit of work to look like we put in no work (read: the no-makeup makeup look). You'll exude effortless cool girl energy just in time for hot girl summer.

Whether you're working from home, going to brunch, or going for a walk, sometimes, it just feels so good to put yourself together, even if that means changing out of your "sleep sweats" and into your "cute sweats."

Scroll below for clothes, accessories, jewelry, and beauty products that will make you feel fresh and clean this spring and summer.