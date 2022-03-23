Jeff Bezos' Ex MacKenzie Scott Donates More Than $700M to Habitat for Humanity and Planned Parenthood

Watch : Jeff Bezos Finalizes Divorce From Wife MacKenzie

Sharing the wealth! Following a pledge to give away half of her fortune to charity, billionaire philanthropist MacKenzie Scott, ex-wife of Jeff Bezos, recently donated a combined total of more than $700 million to nonprofit organizations Planned Parenthood and Habitat for Humanity.

The women's healthcare provider announced that Scott donated $275 million to its national office and 21 affiliates. Her gift is the largest the 100-year-old group has ever received from a single donor. "This generous gift also comes at a time when access to sexual and reproductive health care is under attack like never before," Planned Parenthood said in a March 23 statement, "especially access to abortion."

A day earlier, Habitat for Humanity that Scott had donated $436 million to the group. "With this donation, Habitat is well-positioned to meaningfully advocate for the systemic and societal changes needed to improve equitable access to affordable housing," Jonathan Reckford, CEO of Habitat for Humanity International, said in a statement.