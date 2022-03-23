Former Secretary of State Madeleine Albright Dead at 84

Watch : In Memoriam: Fallen Stars of 2021

The world has lost a political trailblazer: Former secretary of state Madeleine Albright, the first woman to serve in that role, has passed away at the age of 84.

Albright's family announced her death on social media on Wednesday, March 23. "We are heartbroken to announced that Dr. Madeleine K. Albright, the 64th U.S. Secretary of State and the first woman to hold that position, passed away earlier today," their message read. "The cause was cancer. She was surrounded by family and friends. We have lost a loving mother, grandmother, sister, aunt, and friend."

A Prague native who came to the U.S. as a refugee in 1948, Albright served as the Secretary of State from 1997 to 2001 under President Bill Clinton. In 2012, she received the Presidential Medal of Freedom.

At the time of her death, among her many accolades, Albright was a professor at Georgetown University in Washington, D.C.

As news of the pioneering politician's death emerged, admirers honored her online.