Why Pamela Anderson Wants to Share Her “Empowering” Life Story

The name on everyone's lips isn't going to be "Roxie," it'll be "Pamela Anderson."

Ahead of her Broadway debut as Roxie Hart in the iconic musical Chicago, the actress, 54, sat down with Vogue to discuss why the moment is right for her to set the record straight in an upcoming memoir and recently announced Netflix documentary.

While discussing the past year—which saw the release of the Hulu series Pam & Tommy—Pamela told the outlet, "There's been a lot of…It's all been crazy."

The former Baywatch star continued, "But anyway, I'm writing my book. My book is going to be coming out probably not for eight months, so it's a while away. I wrote my memoirs myself without any collaborators, nothing. So I've been working on that this last year, and then with the Netflix documentary, and now [Broadway]."

Describing her life as "a really empowering story," Pamela shared that she's taking control of her own narrative "for a lot of reasons," adding, "I have my whole life to draw from."