Bravo Rebooting and Recasting The Real Housewives of New York City for Season 14

A Big Apple shake-up.
Bravo just announced on March 23 that the network is rebooting and recasting The Real Housewives of New York City ahead of the upcoming season 14.
Bravo will be searching for a diverse group of friends who best reflect one of the most multi-cultural cities in America. It's unconfirmed if any of the season 13 ladies, which included Ramona Singer, Luann de Lesseps, Sonja Morgan, Leah McSweeney and newcomer and first Black Housewife in RHONY history Eboni K. Williams, will return amid the recasting.
Executive producer Andy Cohen told Variety, "You know that we're at a crossroads for RHONY. We've spent a lot of time figuring out where to go. And the plan that we've come up with, I think, is a real gift to the fans."
Cohen added, "There are thousands of stories to tell here. This is the most multicultural, diverse, and energetic and exciting city in America: We are searching for a multicultural group of friends who really best reflect the most exciting city in the country. We're looking for a group of women who are real friends, and who are of diverse backgrounds, races and religions."
But that's not the only news out of the Big Apple. Bravo is also going to cast a Real Housewives of New York City throwback series featuring some of the most beloved NYC Housewives from years past. No casting decisions have been made yet.
RHONY first premiered on March 4, 2008. The most recently aired season 13, which ended August 31, 2021, didn't have a reunion for the first time ever.
Ramona and Luann most recently appeared on Peacock's spin-off series The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip.
Former RHONY stars Dorinda Medley and Jill Zarin are set to appear on the upcoming season two, which will take place at Dorinda's infamous Berkshires house Blue Stone Manor.
