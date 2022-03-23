Are Love Is Blind's Nick and Danielle Ready to Have Kids? They Say…

Watch : Ladies of "Love Is Blind" Season 2 REUNITE in Las Vegas

Guess there won't be a Love Is Blind baby on board soon—at least not for Danielle Ruhl and Nick Thompson!

After a roller coaster of a season, Danielle and Nick said "I do" during the season two finale of Love Is Blind. And now, in an E! News exclusive interview, the pair revealed that kids are on the horizon...just not yet.

Danielle says they "want to give it some time." since they "met so quickly." After getting engaged sight-unseen in the Love Is Blind pods, contestants famously have four weeks after that to get married or part ways.

"We want to travel," the 29-year-old associate marketing director said. "So, I'm saying like maybe three years until then? Unless it's an accident. Everything happens for a reason."

And Nick agrees. "It's just fun for us to be able to do the things that people who meet under normal circumstances are able to do before we jump into some of the things you do during your first couple years of marriage," he told E! "We're just taking our time, taking it day by day and enjoying each other's company.