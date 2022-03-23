Here's What's Coming to Netflix in April 2022

Watch : 90 Day Fiance, Jersey Shore Sexpert & New Netflix Faves

No April Fool's, just April jewels from Netflix.

On March 23, the streaming service announced what's coming to their April roster—and there's plenty of movies and TV shows to guarantee hours of binge-watching.

Has spring got you feeling flirty? A few classic rom-coms will be added starting April 1 including Love Actually, A Cinderella Story and Monster-in-Law.



And for those who are still knee-deep into some of Netflix's can't-miss true crime documentaries (i.e.: Bad Vegan, The Tindler Swindler), no need to put away your trusty spy gadgets just yet. With films like The Mystery of Marilyn Monroe: The Unheard Tapes, which follows an investigative journalist's reexamination of the late star's death, there's no shortage of questions that have yet to be answered.

Reality TV fans, meanwhile, (especially viewers of real estate shows with a heaping side of drama) have season five of Selling Sunset to look forward to on April 22.