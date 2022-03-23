Tom Sandoval Reveals How He's Supporting Tom Schwartz Through Katie Maloney Divorce

Watch : Tom Schwartz Speaks Out After Katie Maloney Breakup

The Bubbas may be over, but the Tom Tom bond is totally unbreakable.

E! News caught up with Tom Sandoval at the 2022 iHeart Radio Awards in Los Angeles on March 22, and the Vanderpump Rules star shared how his longtime BFF Tom Schwartz is dealing with his breakup from wife Katie Maloney. Answer: staying busy.

"Honestly, Schwartz and I have been really busy with opening up Schwartz and Sandy's," Sandoval exclusively said of the duo's new bar. Schwartz also has "stuff going on with his dad," Sandoval said.

As his pal navigates both the split and family issues, Sandoval has been on-call, assuring his bestie, "When you need me, let me know, hit me up. But otherwise, respectfully, I won't bug you. I don't want to bring stuff up. I don't want to be a constant reminder of anything. But I'm here."

Schwartz and Maloney announced they were going their separate ways after 12 years together on March 15. She officially filed for divorce at the Los Angeles Superior Court on March 22, a fact that Sandoval's longtime girlfriend and co-star Ariana Madix was shocked to learn at the iHeart Radio Awards. "That's crazy," Madix told E! News. "So it's like real real."