Dear Readers: These Bridgerton Secrets Will Make You Burn for More

Watch : "Bridgerton" Season 2 Trailer: We REACT!

Dear readers, the moment you've been waiting for has finally arrived...

Season two of Bridgerton is here! The long-awaited second season of the Regency Era drama—starring Phoebe Dynevor, Jonathan Bailey and Simone Ashley—arrived to Netflix by horse and carriage on March 25. And while you have inevitably been binge-watching the entire season, you may have missed these secrets and hidden Easter eggs.

This season shifts its focus over to the eldest brother Anthony Bridgerton (Bailey)— the main character of Julia Quinn's The Viscount Who Loved Me, the second book in the fictional series Bridgerton is based on—as he finds a new love interest in Kate Sharma (Ashley).

But if you haven't caught up on your bingeing yet, you have a lot to look forward to.

"It's a very interesting enemies-to-lovers story," Ashley recently told Glamour in an interview. "They have a lot of friction at the beginning because they resonate with whatever traits that annoy each other within themselves, and then that breeds chemistry."

Translation? Things are about to get steamy.