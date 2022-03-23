Bachelor Nation's Ashley Iaconetti Reveals Why She's Not Breastfeeding Her Son

Watch : Ashley Iaconetti & Jared Haibon Introduce Baby on Live TV

Ashley Iaconetti is having a candid conversation about breastfeeding.

"I'm not breastfeeding," the Bachelor Nation star, who welcomed son Dawson with husband Jared Haibon in January, wrote in a March 22 Instagram post. "I know myself well enough to know that I'm a better mom and therefore Dawson is a happier baby because of this decision. I had a gut feeling during my pregnancy that this would be best for us."

After a rough pregnancy Ashley knew her body "needed to be only mine again" and "needed a break." As she put it, "It didn't need to learn to do something new again. Growing a human was enough for this year."

Looking back at Dawson's debut, Ashley recalled how she "felt 'normal' again" almost immediately after she gave birth and how she'd feared she'd never feel this way again.

"I didn't want my body to have to struggle again if breastfeeding didn't come easy, which it so often doesn't," the Bachelor in Paradise alum continued. "I knew the frustration that could come with that challenge wasn't going to be good for my soul. Dawson deserves the best version of me."