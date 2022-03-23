These First-Look Photos of Stranger Things Season 4 Will Have You Feeling Upside Down

Watch : "Stranger Things": Everything We Know About Season 4

Time to head back to Hawkins!

While we patiently wait for season four of Stranger Things to hit Netflix, the streamer released first look photos to give us a sneak peek at what's to come. Season four will be released in two volumes: on May 27 and July 1. And the biggest takeaway from the pictures? Sheriff Hopper (Harbour) is still alive.

The first volume will pick up six months after the end of season three, where we last saw the cast battling Mind Flayer at the Battle of Starcourt. "Struggling with the aftermath, our group of friends are separated for the first time—and navigating the complexities of high school hasn't made things any easier," according to the official description. "In this most vulnerable time, a new and horrifying supernatural threat surfaces, presenting a gruesome mystery that, if solved, might finally put an end to the horrors of the Upside Down."

And what can we expect? Apparently, a lot of horror.

"They're not kids anymore—they really are full-blown teenagers," Stranger Things co-creator Matt Duffer told Netflix's Queue magazine. "That's why this season we leaned more into horror. We figured they should be in their own [version] of A Nightmare on Elm Street basically."