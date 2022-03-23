These First-Look Photos of Stranger Things Season 4 Will Have You Feeling Upside Down

BREAKING

Are we really giving you a sneak peek? As Eleven would say, "Friends don't lie!" Check out these first-look photos of Stranger Things before season four drops May 27 on Netflix.

Watch: "Stranger Things": Everything We Know About Season 4

Time to head back to Hawkins! 

While we patiently wait for season four of Stranger Things to hit Netflix, the streamer released first look photos to give us a sneak peek at what's to come. Season four will be released in two volumes: on May 27 and July 1. And the biggest takeaway from the pictures? Sheriff Hopper (Harbour) is still alive.

The first volume will pick up six months after the end of season three, where we last saw the cast battling Mind Flayer at the Battle of Starcourt. "Struggling with the aftermath, our group of friends are separated for the first time—and navigating the complexities of high school hasn't made things any easier," according to the official description. "In this most vulnerable time, a new and horrifying supernatural threat surfaces, presenting a gruesome mystery that, if solved, might finally put an end to the horrors of the Upside Down." 

And what can we expect? Apparently, a lot of horror. 

"They're not kids anymore—they really are full-blown teenagers," Stranger Things co-creator Matt Duffer told Netflix's Queue magazine. "That's why this season we leaned more into horror. We figured they should be in their own [version] of A Nightmare on Elm Street basically."

photos
2022 TV Premiere Dates

Freddy Krueger himself, Robert Englund, is even joining the cast! Other newcomers include Jamie Campbell BowerEduardo Franco and Joseph Quinn. Winona Ryder, David Harbour, Millie Bobby BrownFinn WolfhardGaten MatarazzoCaleb McLaughlinNoah Schnapp and many other OG stars will also be back. 

Scroll through to get a glimpse at what we can expect in season four, but warning: The kids do not seem all right. 

Netflix
A Chilly Joyce Byers and Murray Bauman

We last saw Joyce Byers and Murray Bauman, played by Winona Ryder and Brett Gelman respectively, when Joyce asked the investigative journalist for help with Hopper last season. 

Now, we can't help but wonder, what's up with the crashed plane behind them?

Netflix
A Frightened Dustin Henderson

Dustin (Gaten Matarazzo) doesn't share the same smile as Erica Sinclair (Priah Ferguson) and Lucas Sinclair (Caleb McLaughlin).

 

Netflix
Steve Harrington and the Gang

Steve Harrington (Joe Keery), Robin Buckley (Maya Hawke), Max Mayfield (Sadie Sink) and Dustin try to navigate high school life.

Netflix
The Boys Are Back

We'll get more of the unlikely fierce foursome of Steve Harrington (Joe Keery), Robin Buckley (Maya Hawke), Max Mayfield (Sadie Sink) and Dustin this season.

Netflix
Dustin Climbs a Rope

Things don't seem to be looking up for Dustin this season.

Netflix
Sheriff Hopper Is Alive

David Harbour returns for season four of the series. 

Netflix
Things Are Getting Serious

Eleven (Millie Bobby Brown) and the gang are ready to stand up against evil.

Netflix
Dungeons and Dragons

Eddie (Joseph Quinn) leads a meeting of Hawkins High's Dungeons and Dragons club.

Netflix
Eleven May Be in Over Her Head

Eleven and Mike try to solve a gruesome mystery.

 

Netflix
New Additions

Season four brings together dream team Robin (Maya Hawke) and Nancy (Natalia Dyer).

Netflix
The Aftermath

The kids stand inside the Creel House.
 

 

