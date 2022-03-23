Jessica Simpson Throws Barbie Birthday Party for Daughter Birdie—and Kim Kardashian's Kids Were There

Find out how Jessica Simpson's daughter Birdie Mae Johnson celebrated her third birthday and see photos from the event.

Watch: Jessica Simpson Rocks 14-Year-Old Jeans for 40th Birthday

Life in plastic? It's fantastic, especially if you're Jessica Simpson's daughter Birdie Mae.

For her youngest's 3rd birthday March 19, the mogul threw Birdie a Barbie themed party with family and friends, including three VIP guests: Kim Kardashian and ex Kanye West's kids North West, 8; Chicago West, 4; and Psalm West, 2.

At the extravaganza, the birthday girl wore a sleeveless dress with an ombré pink multi-layered tutu skirt. Meanwhile, her mom—married to Eric Johnson—sported a bubblegum pink mini dress, covered by a hot pink blazer. In this Barbie world, the two posed for photos in a life-size box.

As for the guests, they dressed up in colorful tutus and accessories thanks to a Tutu Du Monde Style Station. They were treated to custom word bracelets from Little Words Project, got their hair styled at a braid bar and ate tutu-inspired cotton candy by Twister for Sugar.

photos
Jessica Simpson's Family Album

And it wouldn't be a Barbie party without a Dreamhouse for Birdie, which Wham Bam Events planner Stephanie Terblance created with florals by xoxobloom and rainbow balloon arches by Balloons and Paper

"This is 3! Thank you @tutudumonde for the fancy fun tutu fairytale celebration!" Jessica wrote on Instagram. "Little Miss birthday Bird fell asleep snuggling her party tutu."

See photos from Birdie's Barbie tutu birthday:

Gloria Mesa, @gloriamesaphotography
Barbie Girls

On March 20, 2022, Jessica threw a Barbie-themed third birthday party for her youngest child, daughter Birdie Mae Johnson. They and guests played in Birdie's Tutu Du Monde Style Station and posed for photos with in a lifesize Barbie Box.

Gloria Mesa, @gloriamesaphotography
Mother & Daughter

Jessica poses with the birthday girl.

Gloria Mesa, @gloriamesaphotography
Birthday Hugs

Mom and daughter are all smiles at Birdie's Style Station.

Gloria Mesa, @gloriamesaphotography
Birdie's Style Station

Tutu-rrific!

Gloria Mesa, @gloriamesaphotography
Braided Beauty

Birdie checks out the decor.

Gloria Mesa, @gloriamesaphotography
Party Dresses

Guests dressed up in colorful tutus.

