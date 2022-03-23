Jessica Simpson Throws Barbie Birthday Party for Daughter Birdie—and Kim Kardashian's Kids Were There

Watch : Jessica Simpson Rocks 14-Year-Old Jeans for 40th Birthday

Life in plastic? It's fantastic, especially if you're Jessica Simpson's daughter Birdie Mae.

For her youngest's 3rd birthday March 19, the mogul threw Birdie a Barbie themed party with family and friends, including three VIP guests: Kim Kardashian and ex Kanye West's kids North West, 8; Chicago West, 4; and Psalm West, 2.

At the extravaganza, the birthday girl wore a sleeveless dress with an ombré pink multi-layered tutu skirt. Meanwhile, her mom—married to Eric Johnson—sported a bubblegum pink mini dress, covered by a hot pink blazer. In this Barbie world, the two posed for photos in a life-size box.

As for the guests, they dressed up in colorful tutus and accessories thanks to a Tutu Du Monde Style Station. They were treated to custom word bracelets from Little Words Project, got their hair styled at a braid bar and ate tutu-inspired cotton candy by Twister for Sugar.