Amazon Secret Sale: The Must-Buy Beauty Products We’re Shopping Today

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

If you're anything like me, you're getting Amazon deliveries on a weekly basis. Well, let's be honest, it's actually multiple Amazon deliveries on a weekly basis. Amazon is my go-to place to restock all of my favorite beauty products and to try those new items I've heard so much about. If a product is trending on TikTok I am too impatient not to use that super fast Amazon shipping.

Aside from having so many amazing products and incredibly fast shipping, Amazon is also a great place to get deals, especially right now. There's a secret sale going on. If you buy $40 worth of beauty products from this list, you will save $10. Here are some of the must-buy products from the sale.