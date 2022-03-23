Amazon Secret Sale: The Must-Buy Beauty Products We’re Shopping Today

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
If you're anything like me, you're getting Amazon deliveries on a weekly basis. Well, let's be honest, it's actually multiple Amazon deliveries on a weekly basis. Amazon is my go-to place to restock all of my favorite beauty products and to try those new items I've heard so much about. If a product is trending on TikTok I am too impatient not to use that super fast Amazon shipping.
Aside from having so many amazing products and incredibly fast shipping, Amazon is also a great place to get deals, especially right now. There's a secret sale going on. If you buy $40 worth of beauty products from this list, you will save $10. Here are some of the must-buy products from the sale.
Bio-Oil Skincare Oil, Body Oil for Scars and Stretchmarks, Serum Hydrates Skin, Non-Greasy, Dermatologist Recommended, Non-Comedogenic
In my opinion, Bio-Oil is a truly miraculous product that does so much. The Bio-Oil Skincare Oil reduces the appearances of stretch marks, scars, and other marks due to surgery, acne, aging, surgery, and injury. Plus, it improves the appearance of uneven skin tone and it's non-comedogenic, so it won't clog pores. We love this product and so does Porsha Williams who recommend it.
It has 91,200+ 5-star Amazon reviews and it's been recommended by Real Housewives of Atlanta stars Kenya Moore and Porsha Williams.
Neutrogena Hydro Boost Purified Hyaluronic Acid Pressed Night Serum
Wake up to smooth, hydrated skin when you apply this serum before bed. The brand claims that this makes your skin three times as hydrated and that it helps restore the skin's moisture barrier overnight.
This serum has 56,400+ 5-star Amazon reviews, with one shopper sharing, "I went from very dry, flaky angry skin to soft and supple in about 1 week. I noticed a change instantly. My acne has even started clearing up. Keep in mind I also added vitamin E oil serum to my skincare routine at the same time. I highly recommend. The product is a great consistency, is cooling/calming, light, and has a pleasant smell."
Burt's Bees Lip Care 4 Pack
Keep one of these in every bag that you have. This iconic lip balm is super hydrating. This is a staple product that you'll use all year long. This 4-pack includes Original Beeswax, Cucumber Mint, Coconut & Pear, and Vanilla Bean.
The set has 43,00+ 5-star Amazon reviews, with a longtime fan of the product raving, "I have been using this for well over a decade. I've tried many many other lip balms and treatments but continue to go back to this, my holy grail! It has a thick consistency and stays on much longer than others. The refreshing peppermint is soothing when my lips are cracked and painful. This multipack is the best value I have found. I keep one in my bathroom, bedroom, purse and kitchen. I use it every single night before going to bed and wake up with improved lips. They get very chapped during the winters. Can't be without it!"
L'Oreal Paris Voluminous Original Mascara
Some people say "you get what you pay for," but that's not the case with this game-changing mascara. This budget-friendly mascara resists clumping and the brand claims that it builds up lashes to 5X their natural thickness.
Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Kyle Richards said she "can't live without" this mascara. This mascara has a devoted following with 48,000+ 5-star Amazon reviews, with one shopper sharing, "I've literally been searching for a great mascara for all my life lol!! This is the real deal. I even tried the one that called ‘better than sex' - the waterproof one and I've lost half of my eye lashes.. so this one has it all! Doesn't smudge, super easy to wash off and my eyelashes look so good with it."
Coty Airspun Loose Face Powder
Use this beloved setting powder to lock your makeup in place and keep shine at bay. This powder is available in different colors that all deliver a lightweight, velvet finish. This powder has 72,100+ 5-star reviews from Amazon shoppers who keep buying it over and over again.
One customer raved, "It's perfect!!! It comes with so much product, and the puff it comes with is pretty handy. the application is smooth and is great for baking. My makeup came out flawless. I set my makeup with this and worked out right after. THERE WAS NO SEPARATION, NO CREASING. This powder blessed me. GOD BLESS."
Hempz Sweet Pineapple & Honey Melon Moisturizing Skin Lotion
This lotion super hydrating (and from my experience it's amazing to elongate the life of your spray tan). The brand claims that it protects your skin from free radicals and that it restores the skin's moisture barrier. This lotion comes in six scents.
This lotion has 90,800+ 5-star Amazon reviews. A fan of the lotion said, "Amazing, I LOVE it!!! Have tried EVERYTHING since finishing up extensive chemo/radiation treatment awhile back & have spent a lot, a little & everything in between & nothing helped other than initial few hours. This WORKS, lasts, no greasy feeling yet still feels moisturized. I will try other fragrances of Hempz but I will never, ever switch brands. There's usually no money left after several rounds of treatment & it's one less thing I have to worry & fight for. Thank you SO MUCH Hempz!!!"
La Roche-Posay Cicaplast Balm B5, Healing Ointment and Soothing Therapeutic Advanced Therapy Cream for Dry, Irritated, Chapped and Cracked Skin, Body and Hand Lotion, Fragrance Free
This do-it-all cream can be used on your hands, face, and the rest of your body. It's comforting, immediately hydrating, and it never feels greasy. The brand even claims that it is suitable for adults, children & babies as young as 1 week. This lotion has 6,600+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
A fan of the cream said, "This is a small miracle in a bottle. I bought it by recommendation of my derm after an IPL treatment and it's been the fastest and smoothest recovery (if I can call it "recovery"). The dark spots were gone in one week, literally, and the baume -together with the recovery cream -was a holy grail. The panthenol/B5 regenerates skin, hydrates, and it has a plumping effect. I've been using it during super cold days, for minor scratches, and for reducing the peeling effect of Retin-A. It's a very rich balm cream for protecting against moisture loss. It's simply amazing!"
OPI Nail Envy, Nail Strengthener, Nail Treatment
Paint your nails and strengthen them at the same time with the OPI Nail Envy Nail Strengthener. It's a great stand-alone product or you can use it as a basecoat. It has 27,200+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
A fan of the product said, "This stuff WORKS!!!!!!! DO NOT waste anymore money on any other products. Pictures speak for themselves. Nail Envy by OPI is literally the best nail strengthening polish out there. I could never, ever, in my life grow my nails past the edge of the nail bed. My nails became so strong and are actually growing. I recommend this product to everyone who has trouble growing your nails. Shipped fast, product as described and more."
Eucerin Eczema Relief Cream
If you have eczema, keep this cream in your bag. It is a total lifesaver. I live for this stuff. It provides immediate relief and hydration and it quickly absorbs. This cream has 14,400+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
An Amazon shopper said, "This product has been the ONLY thing to help a bout of seborrheic dermatitis that literally came out of nowhere. It was so painful and nothing was working until I tried this, which almost fully cleared it up within 24 hours. Highly recommended!"
