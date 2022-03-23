Love Is Blind's Shake Claims Ex Deepti Is "Playing Up This Victim Thing"

Forget shaking the table—Abhishek "Shake" Chatterjee is practically flipping it.
Despite the Netflix star apologizing to his ex Deepti Vampti for "some of the things" that were said during their now-infamous Love is Blind season two run, the veterinarian seemed to do an about-face when recently asked if he's kept in touch with his ex-fiancée.
"We haven't really talked since the reunion," Shake said during the March 23 episode of The Domenick Nati Show. "I'm like, hurt, that she's playing up this victim thing so hard. We had so much fun, and I took [such] good care of her."
However, it's safe to say that most viewers may beg to differ with Shake's latest declaration—especially given the comments he made throughout the show's season, which included criticizing Deepti's physical appearance. In the wake of backlash from fans and a scathing Instagram post from Deepti's brother, Shake issued an apology in early March.
"I want to take this opportunity to really just say sorry to a woman that I know I hurt," he shared in a March 8 Instagram video. Addressing Deepti by name, Shake went on to apologize for "some of the things that I said—things that honestly just could have been left unsaid or could have been said differently, things that never should have been on national television."
Just a few days after his apology, Deepti—who turned Shake down at the altar—reflected on the situation, explaining that she really understands that the former couple simply aren't two peas in a, uh, pod.
"I don't fault Shake for not finding me physically attractive or having that chemistry," she said on the show's March 11 episode of People's Every Day podcast. "Like, you can't really fault someone for that. If you have a connection, you have a connection. If not, at least we built a friendship and a bond."
She also went on to reveal that her then-fiancé wasn't the only one feeling shaky about their union after all. "Shake is not the physical type that I normally go for," she shared. "I had reservations also. It's not like it was just like, ‘Oh my gosh, I'm so confident in that this is going to be it.'"
Looks like the drama is far from over for these two.