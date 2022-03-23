Taylor Momsen Reveals If She'll Ever Return to Acting a Decade After Gossip Girl

Watch : "Gossip Girl" Is Back: Live From E! Rewind

Hey, Upper East Siders! It looks like Taylor Momsen—er, Little J—has something to say about her potential return to acting.

"I never say never anymore in life, especially now with all the curveballs the world is throwing everyone," the Gossip Girl alum exclusively told E! News at the 2022 iHeartRadio Music Awards, her first red carpet in five years. "But no immediate plans."

After all, it's been over a decade since fans last saw Momsen onscreen when she played Jenny Humphrey on the OG teen drama. Since then, the 28-year-old has focused on her music with The Pretty Reckless, earning two noms at the March 22 awards show.

So what's next for the group? That's one secret Momsen will never definitely tell. After releasing their album Death by Rock and Roll last year, they're heading on tour this April.

"I'm just looking forward to getting back on the stage and doing what I love in front of people," she told E! News. "It is very weird to put out an album and do tons of press and all that and acoustic performances from home and virtual things. Now I actually get to play in front of an audience and we're just so excited to finally be able to do that again. "