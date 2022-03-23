Go Behind the Scenes of the Making of The Godfather With The Offer Trailer

Paramount+ is making us an offer we can't refuse.
In the based-on-real-life-events drama The Offer, the streaming platform gives viewers the opportunity to learn about the making of The Godfather, as told by Hollywood producer Albert S. Ruddy (Miles Teller). The series details the obstacles the filmmakers had to overcome to get the movie to the big screen, with mafiosos and studio execs opposing the project.
For the mafia, they believed the film would reflect poorly on Italians and the studio simply thought it would be a boring movie. But Ruddy had a bigger vision for The Godfather, bringing on director Francis Ford Coppola, who the producer describes as "someone who understands Italians."
As a tried and true Italian, Coppola, played by Dan Fogler, understands the nuance behind seemingly benign moments. "We have to put this in the picture," Coppola says as he cooks in the kitchen, to which Ruddy asks, "A scene about gangsters arguing over sauce?"
"No," Coppola replies. "A scene about family arguing over sauce."
Of course, the mafia doesn't exactly see The Godfather as an ode to their culture. Giovanni Ribisi, as Colombo crime boss Joe Colombo, tells Ruddy, "You want to make a movie that's going to make my people look like animals and that ain't gonna happen."
When Ruddy proposes a solution to this, Colombo laughs in his face.
While most people would quit their jobs and run for the hills after being threatened my a mob boss, Ruddy insists he has "no choice," but to make The Godfather.
With the film marking its 50th anniversary this month, the actors have been reflecting on the experience. In a recent interview with Variety, James Caan admitted "there was a lot of pressure" to ensure the film was a hit, with Robert Duvall adding that the studio was looking for any opportunity to fire Coppola. "I gained a lot of respect for Francis during the shooting of the movie because he felt like at any moment he could be fired from the studio," Duvall said. "He was not necessarily making the film that they wanted to make, but he was compelled to make the film that he wanted to make."
Obviously, Coppola got something right as the film went on to win best picture, best screenwriting and best actor in a leading role at the 1972 Academy Awards.
To see how the famed director pulled it off, stream the first three episodes of The Offer on Paramount+ April 28.