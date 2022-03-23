Go Behind the Scenes of the Making of The Godfather With The Offer Trailer

Watch : TV Shows That Shaped 2021: "Bridgerton," "Squid Game" & More!

Paramount+ is making us an offer we can't refuse.

In the based-on-real-life-events drama The Offer, the streaming platform gives viewers the opportunity to learn about the making of The Godfather, as told by Hollywood producer Albert S. Ruddy (Miles Teller). The series details the obstacles the filmmakers had to overcome to get the movie to the big screen, with mafiosos and studio execs opposing the project.

For the mafia, they believed the film would reflect poorly on Italians and the studio simply thought it would be a boring movie. But Ruddy had a bigger vision for The Godfather, bringing on director Francis Ford Coppola, who the producer describes as "someone who understands Italians."

As a tried and true Italian, Coppola, played by Dan Fogler, understands the nuance behind seemingly benign moments. "We have to put this in the picture," Coppola says as he cooks in the kitchen, to which Ruddy asks, "A scene about gangsters arguing over sauce?"

"No," Coppola replies. "A scene about family arguing over sauce."