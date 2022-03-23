Lili Reinhart Calls Out “Toxic” Summer Body Trends in Self-Love Message

Before the sunny season officially begins, Lili Reinhart wants to remind you that everybody has a summer body.
The 25-year-old actress, who has been open about the topic of self-image with her fans, recently took to Twitter to share a heartfelt message. "Reminder to myself, and to all—you don't need a flat or perfectly toned stomach to wear a crop top," she wrote on March 22. "These ‘summer body' trends are toxic. Your body is ready for summer no matter what it looks like. Don't let it stop you from enjoying anything."
After Lili posted her tweet, her sincere message resonated with social media users that chimed in with words of appreciation. One user commented, "You have no idea how much I needed to hear this, thank you." Another added, "Thank you for reminding me, you are an amazing human being." A third wrote, "Honestly you've helped so many people right now by saying that."
As those following the Chemical Hearts star may note, Lili has often expressed messages of positivity in an effort to remind others that they're not alone. Earlier this year, she also opened up about her struggle with self-image in a candid Instagram post.
"I've been struggling with obsessive thoughts about my body/weight the last few months and it's gotten pretty severe in the last week," she wrote on her IG Story Jan. 13. "So, I want to take a moment to be vulnerable and share this in hope that any of you who are also struggling don't feel so alone."
The Riverdale star added, "I'm here with you. It's challenging to look at your body with love instead of criticism. It's a practice I'm still learning. I didn't think being in this industry, that is so obsessed with womens' bodies and weights, could ever mess with my own body acceptance and positivity…but it has. I wish I hadn't grown up in a time where the media worshipped only one size of women."
"I know I'm not alone in this toxic way of thinking about my body," she concluded her post. "And it's heartbreaking that this feeling is understood by so many of us. Let's continue to talk about it. Normalize it. Empathize with others. Show compassion and kindness."