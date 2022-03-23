See Tom Hanks Crash a Bride’s Wedding Photos in Pittsburgh

Watch : Tom Hanks & Rita Wilson Officially Become Greek Citizens

Something old, something new and someone surprising.

A bridal party in Pittsburgh received quite the surprise when Tom Hanks asked to take a photo with them on the special day. According to KCRA Channel 3, the bride, Grace Gwaltney, and her group were leaving the Fairmont Hotel in downtown Pittsburgh when the Oscar winner crashed their shoot.

"Hey! My name is Tom Hanks," he reportedly said. "Can I take a photo with the bride?"

Wedding photographer Rachel Rowland told the outlet that the impromptu moment seemed to have happened within a flash—a camera flash that is.

"We all lost it," Rachel recalled. "The bridesmaids shuffled out of the limo, and he posed with photos and congratulated everyone, and then as fast as he popped in, he was gone. It was just so sweet and fun!"

It seems to be somewhat of a habit for the Forrest Gump star, who has crashed fans' weddings before. Back in 2016, he snapped a sweet selfie with a bride and groom in Central Park.