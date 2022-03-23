Kim Kardashian Reveals Why North West “Complains” About Her Fashion Choices

North West isn’t afraid to express her opinions about mom Kim Kardashian’s famous style.

Watch: Kim Kardashian & North West's WILD TikTok Prosthetics Makeover

Kim Kardashian may be considered a fashion icon, but there's one individual that remains unimpressed.

During a new interview with Vogue, the 41-year-old SKIMS mogul admitted that her 8-year-old daughter North West has strong thoughts on mom's signature style.

"North is very opinionated when it comes to what I'm wearing," she said, seemingly referring to her latest Balenciaga looks. "She'll always complain when I'm wearing too much black."

Kim recalled one instance that particularly caught North's attention, sharing, "I showed up at her school on Valentine's Day wearing head-to-toe pink, and she got so excited she ran over and hugged me. [Of course] she opened my coat, saw the black lining, and says ‘Mom, you're still wearing black.'"

North—who Kim shares with ex Kanye West along with Saint, 6, Chicago, 4, Psalm, 2—knows a thing or two about style. She recently styled herself and her siblings in a photo shoot for Vogue's March 2022 cover story, alongside her mom. 

The budding fashionista's disapproval of Kim's dark outfits may come as a surprise to fans, as the KKW Beauty founder recently described her eldest child as "a full on goth girl." 

Instagram

"North is like goth—she's into Hot Topic," she revealed on The Ellen DeGeneres Show in September. "She puts fake tattoos on her face, and she listens to Black Sabbath, and she's just like a full goth girl."

Despite their sartorial differences, the mother-daughter duo also have had their share of cutesy twinning moments. In February, the Keeping Up With The Kardashians alum posted a pic to Instagram of the two sporting matching pink pajamas covered in hearts.

Keep scrolling to see more of Kim and North's sweetest pics.

 

Instagram
Pajama Party

In February 2022, Kim posted a few sweet selfies of her and her firstborn donning matching pink PJs with hearts.

Instagram
Crazy Tats

Like mother, like daughter! Kim and North shared matching face tattoos in Sept. 2021. 

Instagram
Bedtime Cuddles

"Good Night!" Kim captioned a sweet photo next to a smiling North in May 2021. 

Instagram/Kim Kardashian
Nothing But Love

For this photo with North and Saint, Kim simply put a red heart a emoji in the caption.

Instagram
Like Mother, Like Daughter

"TWINZIES," Kim captioned this photo of her and North, posted in April 2020.

Instagram
Matching Merch

Kim and North matching yet again—this time with Kanye West sweatshirts!

Instagram
School Drop Off

North was Kim's mini-me in this adorable mother-daughter selfie. 

Instagram
Up, Up and Away

Another day, another adventure!

Instagram
BFFs

"My bestie."

Instagram
Tennis Duo

How cute is this pic of Kim and North on the tennis court?

Instagram
Kisses

"Girls day!" Kim wrote on Instagram.

Snapchat
Rob Kardashian's Birthday Party

The two celebrate Kim's brother's 29th birthday.

Jackson Lee / Splash News. This photo was taken with parental consent in accordance with E!'s No Kids Policy
Mom & Me in NYC

North adorably ties to catch a snowflake on her tongue while out and about with Kim in New York.

Instagram
Twinning

Like mother, like daughter! Kim and Nori wear matching braids for Kris Jenner's annual Christmas Eve party.

Instagram
Curly-Haired Cutie

North's beautiful curls are on full display as she hangs out with her mama in an adorable Minnie Mouse outfit.

Instagram
Swim Fan

North looks so cute fresh out of the pool!

Instagram
Baby Hairs

Loving this throwback to baby North!

Sharpshooter Images/Splash/Kimkardashian.celebuzz.com-This photo was posted on parent's social media in accordance with E!'s No Kids Policy
Beauty Sleep

Sleepy North!

Instagram
Cake, Cake, Cake!

The birthday girl looks super happy.

Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images
Fashionistas

She may be at a fashion show, but North can't help but be cozy in mom's arms! 

Instagram
Blue Steel

North has so many of Kim's amazing qualities! 

Instagram
LOL!

Laughing!

Twitter
Closet Chaos

Looks like the apple doesn't fall far from the tree...

Instagram
Photo Op

XOXO

Instagram
Zoo Day

How fun does this mommy and daughter day trip to the zoo look? (Okay, and Dad!)

Instagram
Multitasking Mom

Even when she's working, Kim always has time and space for North! 

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for adidas
Gotcha!

There's always time for play. 

Instagram
Sweet Kisses

She loves kisses from mommy Kim. 

Instagram
Bed Time

Looks like someone took mom's pearls!

