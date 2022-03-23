Gossip Girl’s Taylor Momsen Makes First Red Carpet Appearance in 5 Years

Watch : "Gossip Girl" Is Back: Live From E! Rewind

Spotted—Taylor Momsen making her return to the red carpet.

The Gossip Girl alum turned heads in a long sleeve mini dress made from black lace with a plunging neckline at the 2022 iHeart Radio Music Awards on Tuesday, March 22. In keeping with her edgy fashion sense, Taylor paired the lacy number with silver jewelry and platform combat boots. She topped off the look with a smokey eye, neutral lip and tousled waves in her hair.

The appearance marked her first walk on a red carpet since 2017, when she attended the Alternative Press Music Awards. At the event, Taylor's band, The Pretty Reckless, took home the honor of Best Hard Rock Artist and performed two of their tracks.

Four years later, Taylor claimed another accolade for her rock group's success and won Rock Artist of the Year at the 2021 iHeart Radio Music Awards. However, the actress-turned-singer did not attend the ceremony to accept the award.