15 Trending It Girl-Approved Swimsuits Under $50

Can you believe swimsuit season is practically here? It feels like just yesterday we were shopping for puffer jackets and boots.
If you're headed somewhere tropical on spring break or you're looking to get a head start on your summer tan, you should definitely treat yourself to a new swimsuit. Luckily, that isn't hard to do regardless of your budget!
From groovy print bikinis and cut-out one-pieces to terry cloth suits and high-waisted two pieces, we found 15 swimsuits that feature some of this season's hottest trends. The best part? They're all under $50!
Scroll below for our picks from Amazon, boohoo, PacSun, Cupshe and more.
Toweling Checkerboard Tie Side Bikini
Checker print isn't going out of fashion anytime soon! We are obsessed with this bikini in both green and nude.
Essentials Underwired Recycled Bikini Top
Add a pop of color to your poolside fit with this figure-enhancing bikini!
ASOS DESIGN 00s Sleek Ring Bikini in Tropical Print
Bring the 2000s vibes to your next beach day with this Instagram-worthy bikini.
ZAFUL Women's Halter Neck Tie Side String Triangle Bikini Set
This two-toned bikini is sure to get you tons of fire emojis on your Instagram or TikTok post.
MOOSLOVER Women One Shoulder High Waisted Two Piece Swimsuit
Available in 21 prints and colors, this two-piece is a great suit to have on hand for the warmer months ahead. It has so many trendy details like the one shoulder design and cut-out tie.
SOLY HUX Women's Halter Triangle Tie Side Bikini
Starting at just $6, this bikini has a beaded midriff flossing design that we can't get over—it's so cute!
LA Hearts by PacSun Lime Adele High Waisted Scoop Bikini
Groovy floral designs are in this season, which makes this high-waisted bikini an immediate 'add to cart' for us.
Kendall and Kylie Plunge Halter One-Piece Swimsuit
Whether you're headed to Vegas or a beachside resort, this metallic one-piece will help you make a fashionable entrance.
MakeMeChic Women's 3 Piece Swimsuit
The zebra print revival is still underway, so grab this super cute bikini and sarong set while you can!
Black Knotted Scalloped One Piece Swimsuit
If you're looking for more coverage, this scalloped one-piece will help you feel confident on your next trip to the beach.
Rachel Rachel Roy Denim High Leg Cutout Monoki Swimsuit
Show off your fierce side with this adorable snakeskin swimsuit.
Juniors' Cut Out One Shoulder Bikini Top - Xhilaration™ Light Green
You can always count on Target for stylish, budget-friendly swimsuits. We love this lime green bikini!
If You Say So Bandeau
Whether you want a strapless look or a bit more support for the girls, this green bikini can do both!
Lilosy Sexy Beach 3-Piece Set
For the girls who need options, you can get this bikini and matching cover-up set in eight colors.
Mint Ice Cream Square Neck Cheeky One Piece Swimsuit
This swimsuit is worthy of being on your Instagram grid–it's so trendy and flattering!
Free Society Petite One Shoulder Cut Out Swimsuit in Black and White
Okay this might be $7 over our $50 limit, but we had to include it because it will make you look like That Girl!
