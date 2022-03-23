15 Trending It Girl-Approved Swimsuits Under $50

Spring has sprung, which means it's time to add some newness to your swimsuit collection.

By Emily Spain Mar 23, 2022 12:00 PMTags
E-Comm Swimsuit Deals

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

Can you believe swimsuit season is practically here? It feels like just yesterday we were shopping for puffer jackets and boots. 

If you're headed somewhere tropical on spring break or you're looking to get a head start on your summer tan, you should definitely treat yourself to a new swimsuit. Luckily, that isn't hard to do regardless of your budget!

From groovy print bikinis and cut-out one-pieces to terry cloth suits and high-waisted two pieces, we found 15 swimsuits that feature some of this season's hottest trends. The best part? They're all under $50!

Scroll below for our picks from Amazon, boohoo, PacSun, Cupshe and more.

Kim Kardashian's SKIMS First Swim Collection Is Here: 15 Styles We're Obsessed With

Toweling Checkerboard Tie Side Bikini

Checker print isn't going out of fashion anytime soon! We are obsessed with this bikini in both green and nude.

$24
$14 Bottoms
Nasty Gal
$20
$12
Nasty Gal

Essentials Underwired Recycled Bikini Top

Add a pop of color to your poolside fit with this figure-enhancing bikini

$20
boohoo
$16 Bottoms
boohoo

ASOS DESIGN 00s Sleek Ring Bikini in Tropical Print

Bring the 2000s vibes to your next beach day with this Instagram-worthy bikini

$44
$18
ASOS

ZAFUL Women's Halter Neck Tie Side String Triangle Bikini Set

This two-toned bikini is sure to get you tons of fire emojis on your Instagram or TikTok post.

$19-$30
Amazon

MOOSLOVER Women One Shoulder High Waisted Two Piece Swimsuit

Available in 21 prints and colors, this two-piece is a great suit to have on hand for the warmer months ahead. It has so many trendy details like the one shoulder design and cut-out tie.

$24-$33
Amazon

SOLY HUX Women's Halter Triangle Tie Side Bikini

Starting at just $6, this bikini has a beaded midriff flossing design that we can't get over—it's so cute!

$6-$27
Amazon

LA Hearts by PacSun Lime Adele High Waisted Scoop Bikini

Groovy floral designs are in this season, which makes this high-waisted bikini an immediate 'add to cart' for us.

$27 Bottom
PacSun
$33 Top
PacSun

Kendall and Kylie Plunge Halter One-Piece Swimsuit

Whether you're headed to Vegas or a beachside resort, this metallic one-piece will help you make a fashionable entrance.

$120
$40
Nordstrom Rack

MakeMeChic Women's 3 Piece Swimsuit

The zebra print revival is still underway, so grab this super cute bikini and sarong set while you can!

$26
Amazon

Black Knotted Scalloped One Piece Swimsuit

If you're looking for more coverage, this scalloped one-piece will help you feel confident on your next trip to the beach.

$28
Cupshe

Rachel Rachel Roy Denim High Leg Cutout Monoki Swimsuit

Show off your fierce side with this adorable snakeskin swimsuit.

$47
Nordstrom Rack

Juniors' Cut Out One Shoulder Bikini Top - Xhilaration™ Light Green

You can always count on Target for stylish, budget-friendly swimsuits. We love this lime green bikini!

$18
Target
$15 Bottom
Target

If You Say So Bandeau

Whether you want a strapless look or a bit more support for the girls, this green bikini can do both!

$34
Venus

Lilosy Sexy Beach 3-Piece Set

For the girls who need options, you can get this bikini and matching cover-up set in eight colors.

$28
$26
Amazon

Mint Ice Cream Square Neck Cheeky One Piece Swimsuit

This swimsuit is worthy of being on your Instagram grid–it's so trendy and flattering!

$25
Cupshe

Free Society Petite One Shoulder Cut Out Swimsuit in Black and White

Okay this might be $7 over our $50 limit, but we had to include it because it will make you look like That Girl!

$57
ASOS

Ready for more budget-friendly styles? Check out this top-rated kimono on Amazon that's only $17!

