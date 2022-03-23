Watch Miles Teller Step Into the Real-Life World of The Godfather With The Offer Trailer

It turns out The Godfather was just child's play.
In the trailer for The Offer, premiering on Paramount+ April 28, we get a peek into how the behind-the-scenes drama surrounding one of the most beloved movies of all-time was even wilder than the action onscreen.
The limited series tells the real-life story of Albert S. Ruddy (played by Miles Teller), the Oscar-winning producer of 1972's The Godfather, and the incredible lengths he was forced to go to in order to get the movie made.
The trailer starts with Ruddy lying to the studio, telling them that he's read The Godfather novel, when he really hadn't. It's mostly downhill from there.
Movie executive Barry Lapidus (Colin Hanks) tries to warn Ruddy that making the movie is a fool's errand.
"Gangster movies are dead," he tells Ruddy.
"This is not just some gangster film," Ruddy retorts.
There was no way to know just how true those words would become.
The trailer introduces us to The Godfather's producer Robert Evans (Matthew Goode), manager and agent Bettye McCart (Juno Temple) and director Francis Ford Coppola (Dan Fogler).
We also get a peek at the perilous casting of two of the movies biggest stars, Al Pacino (Anthony Ippolito) and Marlon Brando (Justin Chambers).
As word about the movie's production gets around, Ruddy is forced to deal with a bunch of people who aren't happy about a mafia tale going mainstream, including Joe Colombo, the boss of the Colombo crime family, played by Giovanni Ribisi.
"You wanna make a movie that makes my people look like animals," Colombo says in the trailer. "That ain't gonna happen."
Of course, it did happen.
The Godfather went on to become one of the most iconic movies in history, winning Best Picture and taking the top spot at the 1972 box office. It ranks as the second-best American movie ever made by the American Film Institute.
The first three episodes of The Offer will be available to stream on April 28, with the final seven episodes each premiering weekly after that.