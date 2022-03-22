Alabama Barker Shows Off Bright Blue Hair While Hanging With Jordyn Woods’ Sister Jodie

Watch : Travis Barker's Daughter Alabama Reveals ER Visit

Alabama Barker has swapped her blond for blue.

In an Instagram post shared March 21, Alabama showed off her new look while snapping a couple of selfies with Jodie Woods, Jordyn Woods' younger sister. In the photo, Alabama rocked a tan mesh corset, black sunglasses and long locks of bright blue hair. Jodie sported a white T-shirt, white purse and tan puffer jacket. She captioned the selfie series, "I.T. girls."

In a separate post on March 19, Alabama posed with her new hair for the first time on her feed. The 16-year-old alluded to her color change in the caption, writing, "Only doing things that's gonna make me elevate Hair by @thehairproject_la."

Followers took to the comment section of her March 19 post to show some praise. One user gushed, "this hair is ittttt." Another added, "rockstarrrr."

While the blue seems to be new territory, it's not the first time Alabama has switched it up. In July, she sported pink hair before going back to her usual blond.