Dear Daughter: These Moms Share Their Hopes for the Next Generation of Women

Never underestimate the unconditional love that exists between a mother and daughter.

Everywhere you look in Hollywood, there are countless examples of what a mother-daughter relationship can look like. On the small screen, shows like This Is Us and Black-ish showcase hands-on adults embracing the twists and turns of parenthood. And when you scroll through Instagram, your favorite stars are reminding followers they're never alone when it comes to navigating family relationships.

As part of Women's History Month, E! News asked moms like Kristin Cavallari, Candace Cameron Bure, Jessie James Decker, Christina Milian and Jeannie Mai Jenkins to write a letter to their daughters to read as they grow up in a world full of change, pressure and unknown.

While nobody can predict what's to come, these parents expressed confidence that the future looks bright. After all, women can do anything they put their mind to. Just look at the role models they have.