Amazon Spring Cleaning Deals: These 15 Reviewer-Loved Vacuum Cleaners Are Up to 75% Off

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
Spring is here, which means many of us will be focusing on getting our homes clean and organized. Lucky for us, Amazon has some really great deals on spring cleaning essentials right now. If you're in the market for a new vacuum, we've got you covered. We searched all over Amazon to find vacuums under $50, under $100 and ones that will score you the best deals. Whether you're looking for a cordless vacuum, a robot vacuum or your classic upright, you're sure to find one that fits your spring cleaning needs.
We know shopping for a vacuum online can be tough, and it's normal to feel skeptical over options that are on the "cheap" end. Thanks to Amazon reviews, it's easier to figure out which vacuums are definitely worth trying and which ones should be avoided.
We rounded up 15 vacuum cleaners that Amazon reviewers rate highly and say are a great value. Check those out below.
PrettyCare Cordless Vacuum Cleaner with LED Display
If you're looking for a good quality cordless vacuum that gets the job done, this option from PrettyCare on Amazon is on sale for $50 off. According to one reviewer, it works really well on hardwood floor, the suction power is so strong "you can literally hear it pick up the smallest thing," and it's easy to maneuver. They loved it so much, they bought one for their house and for the office.
Wowgo Cordless Vacuum Cleaner
This 4-in-1 cordless vacuum cleaner from Wowgo was made to be lightweight, easy to use and has a max running time of 40 minutes. It's a best-seller on Amazon with over 2,300 five-star reviews, and numerous shoppers say the relatively "cheap" price tag shouldn't fool you.
As one reviewer wrote, "I'll be honest, I was skeptical of this being so cheap. I decided to try it anyway because of the other reviews here. When I first turned it on, I was nervous because this thing doesn't make more noise than a toy car. I let it charge up and then used it for real on my hardwood floors and very flat area rug. It is so quick to push around and so much easier and more fun than sweeping for me. Worth it!"
PrettyCare Cordless Vacuum Cleaner
This powerful cordless vacuum set from Prettycare makes it easy to clean the floor, sofa, corners and even the ceiling. It can be used up to 35 minutes continuously on standard mode and up to 12 minutes for deep cleaning. It has a powerful suction that can remove everything from hair and dust to cat litter and dog food. According to multiple reviewers, you won't regret purchasing this vacuum.
One wrote, "I absolutely love this vacuum cleaner. It is light weight and so easy to maneuver. We have two cats and two dogs. We live out in the country so husband tracks in dirt as well. I use this daily! I'm about to order another one for my daughter-in-law. So glad I bought this."
RoomieTEC Vincent Cordless Vacuum Cleaner
This 2-in-1 cordless vacuum from RoomieTEC will make cleaning your floors more fun, according Amazon reviewers. As one shopper wrote, "Was amazed that I was able to vacuum the whole house, a three bed two bath, and still have two battery bars lit up. It's fantastic and really does have decent suction. Very easy to empty and I like that the internals of the canister pop apart so it's easy to get rid of all the hair, etc. that clogs everything up most of the time. Super easy to use, looks nice, and fills so many little needs." This vacuum has over 4,400 five-star reviews and you can get it on sale today for $110.
Iwoly V600 Stick Vacuum Cleaner
This $50 stick vacuum cleaner is a good option for anyone who's on a budget. It's lightweight, features a 23-foot long cord and was made to pick up everything from crumbs to dust on hardwood floors. This vacuum has over 2,200 five-star reviews and numerous shoppers say it has great suction power.
As one wrote, "I love the fact that this is so light but at the same time so powerful. I already use it for the mattresses, sofas, floors, and carpets, and oh Lord a lot of dirt, dust, hair, and crazy stuff came out. I'm waiting to find more areas to vacuum with this amazing piece of heaven. For the price it does wonders. I was a little skeptical when purchasing, but being able to use it and discover the amazing things it does gave me peace of mind. I highly recommend it"
OKP K3 Robot Vacuum and Mop
Now here's a deal you definitely don't want to pass up! This robot vacuum from OKP on Amazon has four cleaning modes and is said to last up to 100 minutes without charging. According to Amazon reviews, it's easy to set up, "fun" to use, and is effective at picking up hair, dirt and dust on hardwood floors and carpet. It's listed at $400, but it's on sale now for just $100.
Eureka NEU182B PowerSpeed Bagless Upright Vacuum Cleaner
If you're looking a classic upright vacuum, this highly-rated option from Amazon is one you may want to consider. "This vacuum sucks hard," one reviewer wrote. "It has a powerful suction and really sucks up my long, nasty hair that I leave in my carpet. It can be a bit too strong; I tried vacuuming a rug and it'll start sucking in the whole rug itself. With great power comes great responsibility I guess." Other reviewers say it's a good vacuum for the price.
Bissell Featherweight Stick Lightweight Bagless Vacuum
Sometimes all you need is a simple vacuum you can pull out to clean small messes. If that's what you're after, this $34 vacuum from Bissell is a solid option. It has over 47,000 five-star reviews, and one Amazon shopper said it does an excellent job at picking up "literally everything" from dog hair to dust.
Shark ZU881 DuoClean with Self-Cleaning Brushroll Powered Lift-Away Upright Vacuum
Amazon has quite a few deals right now on more splurge-worthy vacuums like the Shark ZU881 DuoClean, which features a dual-brushroll system made to deep-clean carpets. It's a heavy duty option with strong suction power, and it's on sale right now $130 off.
As one recent Amazon reviewer wrote, "I've went through a lot of vacuums…a wireless $500 Dyson, a $200 from Target, a robot, etc. but so far this Shark is amazing! I have a toddler that loves to play with kinetic sand and a dog. It easily took care of Goldfish, Cheerios, dog hair, and sand with zero issues. Super easy to move around the room and I LOVE that I don't have to change attachments from hardwood to carpet. Knock on wood, but I think I finally found a great vacuum."
Eufy by Anker BoostIQ RoboVac 11S
If you've always wanted a robot vacuum, the award-winning Eufy by Anker is one you may want to consider. It was redesigned to be the slimmest RoboVac with good suction power, it's quiet and it can clean up to 100 minutes on hardwood floors. This vacuum has over 31,200 five-star reviews and many say it's a must-have for pet owners. Right now it's on sale for $160.
Orfeld Cordless 4-in-1 Stick Vacuum Cleaner
According to Amazon reviews, this 4-in-1 stick vacuum cleaner will make you a believer. One reviewer who owns a Dyson said this was even lighter in comparison, has long battery life and cleans the floor just as good. Other shoppers raved over how quiet and easy to use this is, and many say it's an exceptional value for the price. This is one you may want to really consider!
Noisz Ilife S5 Pro Robot Vacuum and Mop 2-in1
This 2-in-1 robot vacuum cleaner and mop will clean your floors with minimal effort on your part. One Amazon shopper wrote it's "unbelievably silent" compared to their Roomba. They wrote, "My Roomba is loud as all hell and sounds like it's dragging a dead body across the floor when I'm in my basement, but the S5 has little to NO noise at all. It can run while you're sleeping and you won't even notice it, I promise...Performed WELL above my expectations!" Sounds good to us.
Poweart Cordless Vacuum Cleaner, 26Kpa Powerful Stick Vacuum Cleaner
Here's another great vacuum deal you definitely need to check out. This cordless vacuum from Poweart on Amazon is originally $400, but is on sale right now for $179. It was made to be quick and easy to use, has a 40 minute max runtime and the suction power is said to be strong. The Amazon reviewers who've tried it say they're "extremely satisfied."
Eureka Blaze Stick Vacuum Cleaner
This vacuum cleaner from Eureka can be used as a stick vacuum, a hand vacuum and a stair vacuum. It's lightweight, easy to maneuver and super affordable at $34. It has over 27,700 five-star reviews and one reviewer described this as a "lightweight powerhouse." Another rave reviewer was shocked at how well it worked for the price. If you need a vacuum that's affordable and works well, this is a solid option.
Thisworx Portable Car Vacuum Cleaner
If you need a portable vacuum for your car, Thisworx's Portable Car Vacuum Cleaner is a must-buy. It's lightweight and comes with three all-purpose nozzles, a carrying bag and a 16-foot long power cord so you can vacuum your car with ease. It's originally $43 but it's on sale right now for $26. Plus, it has 117,900 five-star reviews and many say it's an impressive little vacuum that really gets the job done.
Looking for more spring cleaning finds? Check out 25 Things to Make Spring Cleaning So Much Easier.