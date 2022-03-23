Here's What Sue Bird Wants You to Celebrate About Her Relationship With Megan Rapinoe

Watch : Celebrity Couples Who Pack on the PDA at Sporting Events

In the game of love, Megan Rapinoe and Sue Bird have won big.

After being together for more than five years, the soccer star and WNBA player have developed a legion of fans thanks to their love story. And as the couple continues to earn new titles and reach more goals, Sue hopes followers can take away one special thing from their relationship.

"Hopefully they just see two people who are in love but are also living their lives authentically," she exclusively shared with E! News. "When I think about my childhood and then my early adult years, something around being gay and the things being said about the LGBTQ community, it was as if they were the weirdos. As if they were the strange ones in the room."

While Sue admits that she internalized those fears growing up, she hopes her appearances with Megan on red carpets, at sporting events and on social media will remind followers of all ages that it's okay to be your true, authentic self.