Kelly Clarkson Was Floored (Literally) When Anne Hathaway Recognized Her Own Song Before She Did

Dear Kelly Clarkson, thanks to you, now Anne Hathaway gets, gets what she wants.
In a new clip from The Kelly Clarkson Show shared on March 22, Anne proved to be an ultimate fan of Kelly's music during a round of the game "Sing That Name That Tune." The musical game challenged Kelly and Anne to perform a song after hearing it played without lyrics.
Kelly asked the band to play a song she wouldn't miss. "Can you play a freaking song I'll know," she pleaded.
After just a few beats, Anne recognized Kelly's smash hit "Since U Been Gone" before she did.
Shocked she didn't recognize her own track, Kelly then faceplanted to the floor. Meanwhile, Anne delivered a show-stopping performance of the 2004 jam.
"How did you know it from just that?" Kelly exclaimed.
Anne replied, "Kelly Clarkson, if you do not understand how much we all love that song, everybody here knew it on the first one. Everybody here knew it!" She added, "I love that song."
"Should I just quit? Oh my god," Kelly teased. "This is embarrassing! Whatever, I'm so happy for you."
Turns out the game may just be one of Anne's many talents, as host Matt Iseman noted that Anne was four to zero in score.
Although Kelly hilariously failed to recognize her own music, the TV personality does know a few other songs without question.
While in an exclusive interview with E! News, Kelly and Snoop Dog—who are serving as hosts on American Song Contest—gave a perfectly executed duet of Snoop's hit track "Gin and Juice."
"Sipping on gin and juice," Kelly sang as Snoop chimed in, "Laid back." Then together the two harmonized, "With my mind on my money and my money on my mind."
Whether it's a Snoop track or her own smash hits, Kelly can "Just Sing" anything and we are happy.
See more of Kelly's most candid moments below.
