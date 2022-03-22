Gabby Petito’s Brother & Best Friend Share Heartfelt Tributes for the Late Vlogger for Her 23rd Birthday

Watch : Gabby Petito's Cause of Death Revealed

She's remembered as an "angel."

Friends and family of Gabby Petito paid tribute to the late vlogger on social media on what would have been her 23rd birthday.

"Going to watch the sunset and reminisce about the last sunset we saw together from here." Gabby's father Joseph Petito tweeted from Florida on March 20, the day after his daughter's actual birthday, along with a photos of a pier on the Gulf of Mexico.

That same day, TJ Schmidt remembered Gabby on Instagram, posting a smiling photo of his slain sister.

"Love you so much gabbs Ik this is late but happy birthday," he wrote on March 20. "I miss you more then words can describe."

Gabby's best friend Rose Davis also shared on Instagram a heartfelt video montage featuring clips of the two pals laughing and having fun.

"A very happy heavenly birthday to the woman that taught me what I deserve!," she shared on March 22. "Hope you're having a great day up there angel."