Everything We Know About You Season 4

Penn Badgley is getting ready to terrorize us all over again. Season four of You is on the horizon and we have all of the latest details about what to expect.

Joe Goldberg knows never to stay gone for too long.

The conniving—and yet somehow alluring?—murderer played by Penn Badgley will return in season four of Netflix's You, which is currently in production.

When we last left our brooding serial killer, Joe had landed in Paris in search of purported soulmate Marienne (Tati Gabrielle) after stabbing his wife Love (Victoria Pedretti) with a poison called Wolfsbane and then burning her body—and their house—to the ground.

Now in France, it's safe to assume that Joe will take his stalking and murderous tendencies abroad. Death by baguette, perhaps?

At the end of season three, showrunner Sera Gamble teased that she likes the idea of seeing Joe a little out of his element.

"I would love to do a season where Joe stepped outside the United States and was an American fish out of water," she said.

Well, well, well. It appears she's made good on the promise.

For more details about the fourth season of You, scroll below!

Instagram
The Start of Production

In November, the You writers' room teased that production on season four had begun.

"Welcome to the season 4 writers' room, now officially open for business," the post said.

JOHN P. FLEENOR/NETFLIX © 2021
A Murderer In Paris

In a surprise twist, the season three finale found Joe in a Parisian café chasing after Marienne (Tati Gabrielle).

While sipping an espresso, Joe fantasized about running into her in the City of Love. "Marriage almost ruined both of us, but we escaped." he ruminated. "Maybe the scars on our hearts make them stronger."

While it was unclear if Joe actually tracked down the single mother,  an ominous warning closed out the season: "All I know, mon amour, is I'll search the world if I have to. I will find you."

It turns out setting the fourth season in Paris was the idea of You's co-creator Greg Berlanti.

Netflix
If Joe Will Return for Henry

At the end of season three, Joe killed his wife Love (Victoria Pedretti) and left behind their baby Henry. Viewers were left wondering if Joe, however cold-blooded, was really just going to abandon his son forever.

Showrunner Sera Gamble promised answers. "That's going to be an ongoing conversation, because no, you can't pretend something that huge about a character didn't happen," Gamble said in an interview with E! News. "I think it will shape him from this moment forward. And even his exact plan of when and if he would return for his son is something that we will...if we get to the writers room...come together and talk about for hours and hours and hours between snacks."

Instagram / Lukas Gage
Joe Has a New Nemesis

The White Lotus and Euphoria alum Lukas Gage will star in the show's fourth season as Adam, "an ex-pat American, the youngest son of a wealthy East-Coast magnate."

According to his character description, Adam is "famous for spectacularly failing to meet the standards of his successful, venerable family. An entrepreneur and a gambler, Adam is a warm and funny party host and fast friend. But underneath, Adam is hiding a trove of secrets and papering over problems with heavy self-medication."

Joe may have finally met his match.

GC Images / Getty Images
Joe Goldberg and...Cardi B?!

In November, Cardi B received a letter from Joe Goldberg.

"Hello, You…My stalking and killing may make me a certified freak, seven days a week, but it also brought me to…you," it began, borrowing a lyric from Cardi B's song "WAP." "Cardi B, you have a way with social media. You're meaningful. Substantive. I just like you. You're authentic and nuanced…just as you are with your music. You keep me on my toes, the ones that are left, at least. You can't be caged in, and it's refreshing."

The letter was the culmination of a social media lovefest between Cardi and the real-life Penn Badgley.

Cardi is such a fan of both Penn's and the show's that she pitched an idea for season four.

"So it's episode 1 and I'm at Paris Fashion week shutting it down! I turn around and there stands YOU. Ok finish it off @netflix," she tweeted.

We can't wait to see if Netflix takes Cardi up on her offer.

