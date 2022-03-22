West Side Story’s Rachel Zegler Is Invited to 2022 Oscars After Controversy

Tonight, tonight, there's good news about Rachel Zegler and the Oscars tonight.
Three days after the West Side Story actress revealed she was not invited to this year's ceremony, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences has asked her to present at the award show, according to The Hollywood Reporter. But whether she makes it to L.A.'s Dolby Theatre is still TBD. After all, she's in London filming Disney's live-action remake of Snow White.
E! News has reached out to the Academy and Zegler's rep for comment.
The rumble started when a fan said they were excited to see Zegler slaying the red carpet. Replying to the Instagram comment, she said, "I'm not invited so sweatpants and my boyfriend's flannel."
When fans asked why she wasn't invited to the Oscars, Zegler said, "Idk y'all. I have tried it all but it doesn't seem to be happening :') I will root for West Side Story from my couch and be proud of the work we so tirelessly did 3 years ago. I hope some last minute miracle occurs and I can celebrate our film in person but hey that's how it goes sometimes, I guess. Thanks for all the shock and outrage—I'm disappointed, too. But that's okay. So proud of our movie."
Zegler did not receive an Oscar nod for her portrayal of Maria in West Side Story, but the film was nominated in seven categories, including Best Picture. According to the Associated Press, the Academy gives Best Picture nominees an allotment of tickets, and the movies' studios decide who gets them. Individual nominees like Zegler's costar Ariana DeBose—who's up for Best Actress in a Supporting Role for her portrayal of Anita—and presenters get a pair of tickets, the AP continued, and remaining tickets go to broadcasters, sponsors and members of the Academy, who enter a lottery. The outlet reported that tickets were even more limited this year due to the coronavirus pandemic and efforts to maintain social distancing.
E! News reached out to Disney, which distributed West Side Story through 20th Century Studios, but did not receive any comment.
Fans were particularly confused by Zegler's snub after the Academy revealed its list of presenters on March 21, and it included stars who aren't in the film industry—like Shaun White, DJ Khaled and Tony Hawk. "This is insulting to Rachel Zegler," one Twitter user wrote. "She is the main star of a nominated film but isn't invited yet non actors like DJ Khaled and Shaun White are presenting. Do better." Added another, "Get Rachel Zegler to the ceremony please!"
Zegler appreciated fans rallying behind her. "My goodness, folks!! Appreciate all the support, I really really do," she tweeted March 20. "We live in such unprecedented times, and a lot of work behind the scenes goes into making movie magic happen. That goes for film productions (like the one I am so lucky to be currently shooting in london)… …and awards shows alike. let's all just respect the process and i'll get off my phone x R."
The 2022 Oscars—hosted by Regina Hall, Amy Schumer and Wanda Sykes—will be televised live on ABC starting at 8 p.m. EST on Sunday, March 27.