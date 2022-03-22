See How Amanda Bynes' All That Co-Stars Are Supporting Her as Conservatorship Ends

Amanda Bynes is all that.
The former Nickelodeon star's conservatorship was terminated by a Ventura County Superior Court judge on March 22, ending her mother Lynn Bynes' duties of managing her personal, medical and financial matters after nearly nine years. While Amanda, 35, did not attend the hearing in person, her former All That co-stars Leon Frierson and Christy Knowings were spotted outside of the California courthouse where the proceedings took place to show their support.
The two, who appeared on the sketch comedy show from 1997 to 2000, were photographed with fans as they celebrated Amanda's new freedom.
Leon and Christy wrote in a joint Instagram post ahead of the court ruling, "It's my job to show up for others the way I would want them to show up for me, so I'm honored to represent the cast in support of Amanda!"
Back in 2013, Amanda's mom Lynn was named her conservator after the actress was hospitalized in a 5150 psychiatric hold, which followed a series of personal and legal issues.
Amanda filed a petition to end the conservatorship this February, saying in court documents obtained by E! News that she "has the capacity to give informed consent to any form of medical treatment" and "desires to live free of any constraint." The filing, which was submitted with Lynn's support, also stated that the Amanda Show alum "contends her condition has improved, and protection from the court is no longer necessary."
In the wake of the termination of her conservatorship, Amanda exclusively told E! News, "Words can't even describe how I feel. Wonderful news."
Her mother's lawyer, Tamar Arminak, also told E! News that Lynn "is very happy and proud of Amanda for everything that she's done and come through, and how she's stronger and better on other side of this conservatorship."
"Lynn is looking forward to Amanda's engagement and everything that follows," the attorney said, "and to having a mother-daughter relationship rather than a conservator-conservatee relationship."
So, what's next for Amanda? According to a source, the What a Girl Wants actress—who shared news of her engagement to boyfriend Paul Michael in 2020—is renting an apartment with her husband-to-be and has already signed a lease for a new home.
The insider also told E! News that Amanda, who has an associate's degree from the Fashion Institute of Design & Merchandising, plans to move forward with her perfume line, which will "be the first project she dives into on her own now that she's free of the conservatorship."