Randall Emmett Breaks His Silence on Ex Lala Kent's Cheating Allegations

Watch : Lala Kent Says Randall Emmett's Cheating Was "Repeated Behavior"

Randall Emmett is finally talking about his split from Lala Kent—sort of.

The film producer appeared on the March 23 episode of Golnesa Gharachedaghi's Genuinely GG podcast, and although he did open up about that the fact that he and the Vanderpump Rules star are no longer together, Randall did not address the cheating allegations she's waged at him in the months since their October 2021 split.

Citing his desire to "never disparage or talk ill" about Lala because she's the mother to his 1-year-old daughter, Ocean, Randall explained, "I just have to always look at the big picture...I just can't talk badly about the mother of my child. I just can't do it. No matter what is said about me."

Nevertheless, Randall went on to say that both he and Lala made "mistakes" and insisted that "there's always two sides to every story." But when it comes to his side, he's "just not going to ever take that to the public."