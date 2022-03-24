What to Remember About Anthony Bridgerton Heading Into Season 2

Viewers saw Anthony Bridgerton's backside in season one, but upcoming episodes promise to show an even more intimate view of the viscount, the Bridgerton sibling at the center of season two.
The 2020 debut season of the Julia Quinn adaptation focused on Daphne Bridgerton (Phoebe Dynevor), and her big brother Anthony (Jonathan Bailey) functioned mostly as her much (much) more experienced protector. His friendships with other men in the Ton and his affairs with those of lower rank, like opera singer Siena Rosso (Sabrina Bartlett), had soured his opinions of the bachelors pursuing Daphne.
He acted like an overbearing father in the absence of their actual father, who died when they were adolescents and instead of encouraging a love match, Anthony arranged for his younger sister to marry Nigel Berbrooke, who was many years her senior and much less charming than Regé-Jean Page's Duke Simon Basset. In Anthony's eyes, what Nigel lacked in personality, he made up for with wealth.
Unfortunately, his hopes for a strategic pairing were dashed when he caught Simon and Daphne in a heated embrace. One thing led to another, and suddenly, Anthony and Simon were planning a duel, which fortunately never came to fruition.
This brush with death, however, made Anthony realize that he was in love with Opera singer Siena; moreover, he realized that his position as viscount and Daphne's new title of duchess once she married Simon made him untouchable, empowering him to invite the singer to a ball as his date.
It was too late though, as Siena had already decided that her only hope for a happy and prosperous future was with another man.
Heartbreaking as it was, it helped Anthony realize he had to be serious about marriage—though one could argue that he takes it too seriously. The Viscount vowed that he'd marry out of necessity, not for love.
Season two will see Anthony as he searches for a match, and readers of The Viscount Who Loved Me are excited for his love triangle with sisters Kate (Simone Ashley) and Edwina Sharma (Charithra Chandran), who are newcomers to the Ton.
In other buzz-worthy news, episode titles have already been released and the third is titled "A Bee in Your Bonnet." Fans of the books spotted frequent bee imagery throughout season one, which is a key part of Anthony's backstory that we're guessing is addressed season two. Without spoiling anything, let's just say the man hates bees for a reason.
Moreover, fans will form a better understanding of Anthony's disinterest in a love match, with season two taking viewers back in time to his youth.
All eight episodes of Bridgerton season two premiere March 25 on Netflix.