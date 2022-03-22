Harry Potter's Jessie Cave Gives Birth After Coronavirus Hospitalization

Watch : "Harry Potter" Turns 20: Live From E! Rewind

Jessie Cave is one magical mom!

The actress, who rose to fame as Lavender Brown in the Harry Potter films, and her partner, Alfie Brown, announced the birth of their fourth child, Becker Brown, in a joint Instagram statement on March 22.

The couple shared photos of them both holding their little new one alongside an image of Brazilian soccer player Alisson Becker, who the baby appears to be named after.

"Welcome Becker Brown. Thank you to UCLH. Thank you to the midwives Amy and Emi-Lou," they captioned their post. "Thank you to Alisson Becker."

The birth of little Becker comes less than three weeks after Jessie was hospitalized for COVID-19 while in the third trimester of her pregnancy. "Triage, once again……," she captioned her March 6 post. "Anyone else had covid in 3rd trimester & had it hit them like a tonne of bricks for weeks?"

Jessie—who is also mom to sons Donnie, 7, and Abraham, 1, and daughter Margot, 5—later shared a health update on Instagram, writing, "Thank you for the well wishes and messages."