You Can Now Shop Revolve Styles in Person at Revolve’s Social Club

The Revolve Social Club offers shopping and beauty services for influencers, celebrities, and you.

By Carly Shihadeh Mar 22, 2022 8:20 PMTags
E-comm: RevolveRevolve/Sophie Sahara

If you've ever wanted to try-on or experience a Revolve piece in-person before fully committing to buying it, now is your chance. Located in Los Angeles, the online fashion retailer's Social Club now offers shoppers the chance to shop styles in-person. The Social Club features shopping and a cafe on the first floor with beauty services and a gym offered on the second floor.

If you love Revolve, you've probably seen your favorite influencers or celebrities at Revolve's events in the aesthetically-pleasing Social Club space in West Hollywood. Kendall Jenner even made an appearance to try out the 818 cocktails that have made their rounds at these events. It's no surprise that Kendall showed her support for Revolve's Social Club, as she is the Creative Director of FWRD which is part of the Revolve Group. But the social club isn't just for celebrities and influencers. Anyone can now shop Revolve's styles in-person. 

If you live in Los Angeles, you don't want to miss the chance to shop at Revolve's Social Club for exclusive deals, events, and in-person shopping. Here's hoping you run into your favorite influencer or celebrity. If you live elsewhere or still prefer online shopping, scroll below for styles you can shop at the Social Club and online. 

Megan Fox, Hailey Bieber, Olivia Rodrigo & More Stars Have Worn This Super Affordable Clothing Brand
Sophie Sahara

Before browsing the Revolve styles you can now shop at the Social Club, below are the pieces that Kendall Jenner wore while visiting the store. 

Toteme Curved Rib Tank

FWRD's Creative Director made a statement in this classic black tank. 

$105
Forward

Toteme Flip Flop With Heel Sandal

Kendall proves that these are the perfect heeled sandals that will go with everything this summer. 

$450
Forward

Superdown Mikhaela Lace Trim Dress

From Coachella to a tropical trip to date night, we love this spicy dress. The best part? It's only $78!

$78
Revolve

Schutz Fryda Mule

Make a statement in these gorgeous mules. Pair them with a white t-shirt and blue jeans or your favorite sun dress.

$98
Revolve

Show Me Your Mumu Jenna Top

How cute is this set? Perfect for Coachella or Stagecoach. 

$128
Revolve

Show Me Your Mumu Swing Skirt

Live out your 70s dreams with this adorable skirt to go with the top above!

$118
Revolve

Miaou V Corset Top

To say we're obsessed with this Miaou set for festival season is an understatement. 

$245
Revolve

Miaou Micro Mini Skirt

Here's the matching micro mini skirt to complete the look above. 

$155
Revolve

GRLFRND Bella Low Rise Boyfriend

Find your perfect fit by shopping GRLFRND jean styles in-store, or order these trending silhouettes online!

$225
Revolve

L Space Brittany Bikini

We can't wait for summer beach days. Stock up on trendy bikinis like this one now!

$92
Revolve (Bikini Top)
$88
Revolve (Bottoms)

L Space Cher Sarong

Complete the look with this sarong in the trending gingham pattern to match your bikini above.

$125
Revolve

Selkie Parliament Dress

You'll feel like a fairy in this lavender, organza babydoll dress.

$225
Revolve

Lamarque Zaina Top

Hop on the feather trend with this fabulous top.

$275
Revolve
Speaking of the Kardashians/ Jenners, Kim Kardashian's SKIMS First Swim Collection Is Here: 15 Styles We're Obsessed With.

