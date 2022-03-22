You Can Now Shop Revolve Styles in Person at Revolve’s Social Club

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
If you've ever wanted to try-on or experience a Revolve piece in-person before fully committing to buying it, now is your chance. Located in Los Angeles, the online fashion retailer's Social Club now offers shoppers the chance to shop styles in-person. The Social Club features shopping and a cafe on the first floor with beauty services and a gym offered on the second floor.
If you love Revolve, you've probably seen your favorite influencers or celebrities at Revolve's events in the aesthetically-pleasing Social Club space in West Hollywood. Kendall Jenner even made an appearance to try out the 818 cocktails that have made their rounds at these events. It's no surprise that Kendall showed her support for Revolve's Social Club, as she is the Creative Director of FWRD which is part of the Revolve Group. But the social club isn't just for celebrities and influencers. Anyone can now shop Revolve's styles in-person.
If you live in Los Angeles, you don't want to miss the chance to shop at Revolve's Social Club for exclusive deals, events, and in-person shopping. Here's hoping you run into your favorite influencer or celebrity. If you live elsewhere or still prefer online shopping, scroll below for styles you can shop at the Social Club and online.
Before browsing the Revolve styles you can now shop at the Social Club, below are the pieces that Kendall Jenner wore while visiting the store.
Toteme Curved Rib Tank
FWRD's Creative Director made a statement in this classic black tank.
Superdown Mikhaela Lace Trim Dress
From Coachella to a tropical trip to date night, we love this spicy dress. The best part? It's only $78!
Show Me Your Mumu Jenna Top
How cute is this set? Perfect for Coachella or Stagecoach.
Show Me Your Mumu Swing Skirt
Live out your 70s dreams with this adorable skirt to go with the top above!
Miaou V Corset Top
To say we're obsessed with this Miaou set for festival season is an understatement.
Miaou Micro Mini Skirt
Here's the matching micro mini skirt to complete the look above.
GRLFRND Bella Low Rise Boyfriend
Find your perfect fit by shopping GRLFRND jean styles in-store, or order these trending silhouettes online!
L Space Brittany Bikini
We can't wait for summer beach days. Stock up on trendy bikinis like this one now!
L Space Cher Sarong
Complete the look with this sarong in the trending gingham pattern to match your bikini above.
Selkie Parliament Dress
You'll feel like a fairy in this lavender, organza babydoll dress.
Speaking of the Kardashians/ Jenners, Kim Kardashian's SKIMS First Swim Collection Is Here: 15 Styles We're Obsessed With.