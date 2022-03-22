Camila Alves McConaughey Shares What's In Her Kitchen

We interviewed Camila Alves McConaughey because we think you'll like her picks. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

If you're a parent to some picky eaters or if you're a picky eater yourself, you would appreciate Camila Alves McConaughey's new book, Just Try One Bite, which she wrote with Adam Mansbach. The story is a fun role reversal with parents who are picky eaters getting confronted by their three kids who want them to put down the cake and ice cream in favor of trying healthy whole foods.

Camila is a healthy eating advocate and the founder of Women of Today, a lifestyle site and community powered by women around the world. She recently spoke to E! News about her journey to teach her kids healthy eating habits. Camila has three children with her husband Matthew McConaughey. She used to be a pretty picky eater herself, admittedly loathing mushrooms until she had a bowl of veggie Bolognese in 2020. Now, that she's switched things up, she's cooking up a wide variety of delicious meals for her family.

If you wonder what it's like in the McConaughey household, Camila told E!, "The kitchen is the heart of my home, it is wide open and inviting for everyone to come in. That's where we meet during breaks, that's where we start and end our day. It is a sacred place to share a meal, break bread, learn skills and make memories that will help build character."

The author shared her kitchen must-haves, including game-changing tools, staple ingredients, and must-have storage containers.