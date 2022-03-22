How Justin and Hailey Bieber Are Moving Forward After Her Health Scare

Justin Bieber always has the best intentions for his wife.
Less than a month after Hailey Bieber experienced a blood clot in her brain, her husband is doing all that he can to be a supportive partner.
"Justin continues to be very protective of Hailey and is keeping a close eye on her," a source close to the singer exclusively shared with E! News. "They are very shaken up, but trying to move forward one day at a time. This weekend, they wanted to spend some time getting out and enjoying themselves."
On March 20, Justin and Hailey stepped out for dinner at Giorgio Baldi in Santa Monica, Calif., for a double date with Kendall Jenner and her boyfriend, Phoenix Suns shooting guard Devin Booker.
"Justin and Hailey wanted to get out after spending a quiet week at home," the source shared. "He wanted to take her to a nice dinner and for her to spend time with her close friends. It was just what they needed and they had a nice time."
On March 12, Hailey, 25, revealed on Instagram that she was hospitalized and treated for a blood clot in the brain. While she was able to recover within a few hours, the incident completely caught her by surprise.
"Although this was definitely one of the scariest moments I've ever been through, I'm home now and doing well and I'm so grateful and thankful to all the amazing doctors and nurses who took care of me!" she wrote. "Thank you to everyone who has reached out with well wishes and concern, and for all the support and love."
Soon after, Justin addressed the scare during his Justice world tour performance in Denver. Between performances of his biggest hits, the 28-year-old admitted that the ordeal has been "scary."
"You know, it's kind of crazy how life randomly throws you curveballs," he shared with the crowd on March 16. "You know, we can't really control much…She's OK, she's good, she's strong. But it's been scary, you know? Like, it's been really scary. But I know for a fact that God has her in the palm of his hands and that's a good thing."
Hailey has since returned to the audience to watch her husband perform—including his grand finale, "Anyone," which he typically dedicates to his wife.
"She's out there somewhere," Justin said at a previous show. "She hates me when I put her on the spot. She's probably over there blushing. She probably hates me right now, but I love her. I love you so much baby."