Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott's Baby Boy's New Name Revealed

Kylie Jenner & Travis Scott Reveal Baby Boy's NEW NAME

Kylie Jenner just revealed that her baby boy with Travis Scott has a brand-new identity.

After initially naming their newborn Wolf Webster, the makeup mogul and the rapper decided to select a new moniker for their son. And it is (drumroll please)…Aire Webster.

Kylie not only announced the name in a Jan. 21 Instagram post, but also shared highly-anticipated photos of her little one. The snaps included a photo of Kylie holding Aire on her hip, a snap of him sitting on a couch while sporting a beanie and a pic of him sitting in a high chair with food on his face and bib.

The post drew love from family and friends, including Kris Jenner who wrote, "I love you Aire Webster."

As for the reason behind the change, Kylie explained in a March 21 Instagram post that the name Wolf didn't seem like the right fit for their little one. "FYI our sons [sic] name isn't Wolf anymore," she wrote. "We just really didn't feel like it was him. Just wanted to share because I keep seeing Wolf everywhere."