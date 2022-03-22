BREAKING

Amanda Bynes' Conservatorship Terminated After Nearly 9 Years

Hugh Grant Sets the Record Straight About Those Doctor Who Rumors

Amid lots of buzz about who'll be stepping into that famous phone booth next, Hugh Grant revealed that he will not be starring in Doctor Who. See what he had to say here!

Hugh Grant pretty much just said "doctor...who?"

Rumors have been circulating that Grant is "in talks" to take over the role as the doctor from Jodie Whittaker on Doctor Who, but it doesn't look like he'll be time traveling in the TARDIS anytime soon. On March 21, Grant set the record straight on Twitter.

The 61-year-old actor reposted an article from The Guardian, which stated that the Daily Mirror had reported the actor was in line for the role. His response? "Nothing against Dr W but I'm not. No idea where the story came from."

On March 19, the Daily Mirror reported that showrunner Russell T Davies wanted to cast Grant, as he would "'bring a fresh feel' to the role," according to a "TV Insider."

It's safe to say that Grant's fans agreed, as many seemed disappointed by his tweet. 

"Didn't think so...but it's sad," one user wrote on Twitter. "You would be great in the role."

"It was probably someone wishful thinking," another added. "I am disappointed, you'd have been perfect, but thanks for letting us know."

And others think he might as well just do it! 

"But you'd be brilliant," a fan said. "Make it happen."

Ranking the Modern-Day Doctor Who Stars

The British sci-fi series premiered in 1963 and has seen more than a dozen actors, including David Tennant and John Hurt, in the title role. The latest doc, Whittaker, was cast as the BBC America series' time traveler in 2017 and will be exiting the show after two more special episodes, which will air this year.  

But the idea of Grant taking over the lead role isn't as farfetched as it may sound.

In 1999, the Notting Hill star played the doctor in a 1999 skit titled Doctor Who: The Curse of Fatal Death for Britain's annual Red Nose Day telethon.

Guess we'll just keep binge-watching old episodes of Doctor Who until Whittaker's actual replacement is revealed! 

