Hugh Grant Sets the Record Straight About Those Doctor Who Rumors

Hugh Grant pretty much just said "doctor...who?"

Rumors have been circulating that Grant is "in talks" to take over the role as the doctor from Jodie Whittaker on Doctor Who, but it doesn't look like he'll be time traveling in the TARDIS anytime soon. On March 21, Grant set the record straight on Twitter.

The 61-year-old actor reposted an article from The Guardian, which stated that the Daily Mirror had reported the actor was in line for the role. His response? "Nothing against Dr W but I'm not. No idea where the story came from."

On March 19, the Daily Mirror reported that showrunner Russell T Davies wanted to cast Grant, as he would "'bring a fresh feel' to the role," according to a "TV Insider."

It's safe to say that Grant's fans agreed, as many seemed disappointed by his tweet.

"Didn't think so...but it's sad," one user wrote on Twitter. "You would be great in the role."

"It was probably someone wishful thinking," another added. "I am disappointed, you'd have been perfect, but thanks for letting us know."

And others think he might as well just do it!

"But you'd be brilliant," a fan said. "Make it happen."