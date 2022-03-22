Morgan Stewart's Surprise Appearance on Nightly Pop's 500th Episode Will Make Your Day

Watch : Night Pop Celebrates 500th Episode With Morgan SURPRISE

Morgan Stewart just pulled off the ultimately surprisE!

The E! News personality, who's currently on maternity leave after welcoming her second child with hubby Jordan McGraw, reunited with her Nightly Pop co-hosts on March 21 to celebrate the show's 500th episode.

She managed to shock Nina Parker and Hunter March during a game of "ick in a box"—which requires participants to reach in an unseen container and feel the objects inside, a.k.a. Nina's worst nightmare—by popping out from under the covered table.

Dubbing herself "the biggest ick in a box," the Rich Kids of Beverly Hills alum emerged in true Morgan fashion, declaring that she desperately had to pee.

Once the hugs and "welcome back!" messages wrapped up, Morgan revealed how the surprise came together, explaining that Nightly Pop producer Seth Kingsley called her last week. "I was like, 'Okay, I'm coming out from maternity leave for one hour," she recalled. "I'm back just for the 500th episode!"