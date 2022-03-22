Meet Selling Sunset's Newest Agent Ahead of the Season 5 Premiere

Watch : "Selling Sunset's" Emma Says "ZERO" Chance On Christine Friendship

Meet the latest addition to the Oppenheim Group.

The real estate agency is introducing Selling Sunset viewers to Chelsea Lazkani, a British-Nigerian luxury realtor who is set to appear in season five of the Netflix reality series. She joins cast members Jason and Brett Oppenheim, Chrishell Stause, Christine Quinn, Mary Fitzgerald, Romain Bonnet, Heather Rae Young, Amanza Smith, Maya Vander, Davina Potratz, Emma Hernan and Vanessa Villela.

And though Chelsea is a newcomer to the Oppenheim offices, she's by no means inexperienced. According to People, the mom of two previously worked a corporate job before landing a job at Rodeo Realty, where Million Dollar Listing's Josh Flagg used to work.

She told People that she took a brief break to spend time with her kids and husband Jeff Lazkani, but now she's ready to get back into the competitive world of luxury real estate.