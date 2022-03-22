Meet Selling Sunset's Newest Agent Ahead of the Season 5 Premiere

BREAKING

Amanda Bynes' Conservatorship Terminated After Nearly 9 Years

Netflix is introducing Selling Sunset viewers to Chelsea Lazkani, the newest agent of the Oppenheim Group, who promises season five will be "juicy."

Meet the latest addition to the Oppenheim Group.

The real estate agency is introducing Selling Sunset viewers to Chelsea Lazkani, a British-Nigerian luxury realtor who is set to appear in season five of the Netflix reality series. She joins cast members Jason and Brett Oppenheim, Chrishell Stause, Christine Quinn, Mary Fitzgerald, Romain Bonnet, Heather Rae Young, Amanza Smith, Maya Vander, Davina PotratzEmma Hernan and Vanessa Villela.

And though Chelsea is a newcomer to the Oppenheim offices, she's by no means inexperienced. According to People, the mom of two previously worked a corporate job before landing a job at Rodeo Realty, where Million Dollar Listing's Josh Flagg used to work. 

She told People that she took a brief break to spend time with her kids and husband Jeff Lazkani, but now she's ready to get back into the competitive world of luxury real estate. 

"I think having the support of my husband and my family really essentially prepared me to take on this big role and this big opportunity," Chelsea told People. "But for me personally, I saw this as an opportunity to really open doors in an industry that has lacked diversity and where minorities are underrated."

NINO MUNOZ/NETFLIX

Chelsea is the latest woman of color to join the cast of Selling Sunset, a "responsibility" that she doesn't take lightly. "This was kind of my time to give back and to educate and really mentor and push forward Black women in this luxury sector in real estate," she explained. "So just knowing that I've got a greater purpose kind of prepared me for this."

Unlike former newcomers Emma and Vanessa, Chelsea is joining the cast with little to no ties to the other women. She said that she was "always very familiar" with them in a professional sense but hadn't met them prior to filming. 

People began to suspect that Chelsea would join the Oppenheim Group when all of the cast members started following her on Instagram, where they routinely drop compliments on her influencer-worthy pics, leading some to believe that there's nothing but love between the women.

That doesn't mean there won't be drama though. Chelsea promised season five will be "so juicy," adding, "I will say it's really electric. It's nothing you've ever seen before on TV."

Season five of Selling Sunset is set to premiere April 22 on Netflix.

