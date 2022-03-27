All the Jaw-Dropping 2022 Oscar Movie Transformations That Blew Us Away

Nicole Kidman

Transforming into comedy icon Lucille Ball for Being the Ricardos required three months of vocal training for the Australian actress to capture both Ball's voice and her I Love Lucy alter-ego.



"It was terrifying! It was so out of my reach," Kidman admitted to Vanity Fair of learning how to speak like Lucy Ricardo. "You usually don't sit around at home, but we were in lockdown in Australia, so I was preparing for a couple of months. Admittedly, it was over Zoom, or I was sitting in my living room watching the I Love Lucy shows—and I was going, 'Psssh, how am I going to pull this off?' I was like, drinking, and doing everything I could! But after a lot of practicing, it just kind of happened physically and emotionally."

the New York-born Ball's real-life speaking voice was equally as challenging for the Oscar winner because the comedian was a heavy smoker.

"She had a voice that was a lot deeper than mine," Kidman said. "I was able to work with my coach, who was able to help me lower my voice. And I did that as Virginia Woolf [in The Hours] as well. So I've done it before. As an actor, it's something you learn when you're in drama school and you go, 'Am I ever going to be using this?' I mean, I had to pull everything out to try."

The preparation paid off, with Kidman earning a nomination for Best Actress for her portrayal, which also required the use of wigs, minimal prosthetics and changing her eyebrows.