All the Jaw-Dropping 2022 Oscar Movie Transformations That Blew Us Away

And the Oscar for most dramatic transformation goes to...
Okay, that isn't a real category at the 2022 Academy Awards this Sunday, March 27, but it definitely should be, given the amount of performers who became unrecognizable for their respective roles this year.
Nicole Kidman and Javier Bardem transformed into comedy legends Lucille Ball and Desi Arnaz in Being the Ricardos, both earning nominations for their performances, while Jessica Chastain underwent hours in the hair and makeup chair every day to portray televangelist Tammy Faye Bakker.
Plus, Frederic Aspiras, the artist responsible for Lady Gaga's throwback mane in House of Gucci, became the second Asian American to be nominated in the hair and makeup category, while Cruella's costume designer and stylists were recognized for turning Emma Stone into the legendary Disney villainess.
Here are all the movie transformations that blew us away this Oscar season: