The Fate of And Just Like That Revealed

It was the biggest question since "Why didn't Carrie call 911?" Will HBO Max's And Just Like That... have a second season? Find out here.

By Cydney Contreras Mar 22, 2022 5:00 PMTags
TVSex And The CityHBORenewalsCelebrities
Watch: Karen Pittman Hopes for a Season 2 of "And Just Like That"

Get ready for more Che Diaz!

More than a month after the season one finale, HBO Max has confirmed that And Just Like That... will get another season more than a month after the series finale. Executive producer Michael Patrick King celebrated the news, saying in a statement, "I am delighted and excited to tell more stories about these vibrant, bold characters—played by these powerful, amazing actors. The fact is, we're all thrilled."

He added, "And Just like That… our Sex life is back."

And Just Like That... premiered on Dec. 9 with a 10-episode season spotlighting OG Sex and the City trio Carrie (Sarah Jessica Parker), Miranda (Cynthia Nixon) and Charlotte (Kristin Davis) in their 50s. Samantha (Kim Cattrall) did not return for the reboot. According to HBO Max, it's their most streamed show ever, with HBO's Chief Content Officer Bloys telling Variety in December, "In terms of viewership, it's been phenomenal. I couldn't be happier with how it's doing in terms of reception."

photos
Burning Questions We Have About And Just Like That...

Though HBO Max took its sweet time to announce the decision, its Head of Original Content Sarah Aubrey confirmed that the streaming platform is elated to see what King and the writers have in store. "We have been delighted by the cultural conversation generated by these characters and their stories, set in a world we already know and love so much," she stated. "We are proud of the work Michael Patrick King and our wonderful writers, producers, cast and crew have done to bring these stories to the screen."

Craig Blankenhorn / HBO Max

HBO's Chief Content Officer Bloys had previously said that it wasn't up to the streaming platform to decide the fate of the series. "It's honestly Michael and Sarah Jessica[‘s] decision," Bloys told TVLine in a February interview. "They need to make sure they want to keep going. I believe they will. They came to us with this idea of Big [Chris Noth] dying as a way to get into a story about women in their 50s."

As for the prolonged wait, he said, "I think they want to make sure they have something they're equally excited by."

Trending Stories

1

Taylor Swift Debuts New Song in Where The Crawdads Sing Trailer

2

Matthew Lawrence Responds to Divorce Papers Filed by Cheryl Burke

3

Walking Dead Actor Moses J. Moseley's Cause of Death Revealed

Craig Blankenhorn/HBO Max

Season one ended with the shocking reveal that Miranda was moving to Los Angeles to be with partner Che Diaz (Sara Ramirez), estranged friends Carrie and Samantha made plans to catch up over a cocktail, Charlotte became a bat mitzvah, and—after she spilled Big's ashes into the Seine—Carrie had a hot makeout sesh with her podcast producer, Franklyn (Ivan Hernandez).

And Just Like That... is streaming now on HBO Max. 

HBO
Renewed: And Just Like That... (HBO Max)

And Just Like That...Carrie and the gang will be back for a second season.

Eduardo Castaldo / HBO
Ending: My Brilliant Friend (HBO)

HBO announced that the Italian drama will conclude with its fourth season.

BET
Renewed: Tyler Perry’s Sistas (BET)

Tyler Perry's Sistas will return for a fifth season on BET.

BET
Renewed: Tyler Perry’s The Oval (BET)

We'll be heading back to D.C. thanks to BET's season four renewal of Tyler Perry's The Oval.

NBC
Ending: New Amsterdam (NBC)

NBC announced the medical drama will come to an end after five seasons ahead of the May 24 season four finale. 

Bernard Walsh/NETFLIX
Renewed: Vikings: Valhalla (Netflix)

Good news, Vikings fans! Netflix has ordered two more seasons of the gruesome series, with production already wrapped on the sophomore season. According to TV Line, eight new episodes are set to premiere next year, with production on the third season beginning this spring.

Netflix
Ending: Never Have I Ever (Netflix)

On March 8, Netflix revealed that Mindy Kaling's Never Have I Ever will be ending with its fourth season.

Freeform
Renewed: Grown-ish (Freeform)

We're heading back to college!

Freeform renewed Grown-ish for a fifth season on March 7.

Parrish Lewis/NBC
Canceled: Ordinary Joe (NBC)

One and done. NBC canceled Ordinary Joe after just one season.

Fox
Canceled: Big Leap (FOX)

We doubt the cast of Big Leap is dancing for joy, as FOX canceled the show after one season.

Apple TV+
Renewed: Acapulco (Apple TV+)

In March, Apple TV+ renewed Acapulco for a second season.

Apple TV+
Renewed: The Afterparty (Apple TV+)

The party will continue, as Apple TV+ renewed The Afterparty for a second season.

NBC
Renewed: The Blacklist (NBC)

James Spader confirmed that The Blacklist will return for a 10th season on The Tonight Show on Feb. 22.

Prime Video
Renewed: Harlem (Prime Video)

Harlem will return for a second season on Prime Video.

Ending: Atlanta (FX)

Atlanta will come to an end this fall with a fourth and final season.

FXX
Renewed: Dave (FXX)

Dave will continue to make us laugh, as its been renewed for a third season at FXX.

Netflix/Youtube
Ending: Stranger Things (Netflix)

Prior to its two volume season four, Netflix announced that the horror drama will end with a fifth and final season.

Matthias Clamer/FX
Renewed: Fargo (FX)

FX confirmed the popular crime drama will return for a fifth season. The network teased the latest installment, writing, "Set in 2019, when is a kidnapping not a kidnapping, and what if your wife isn't yours?"

Christopher Saunders / Prime Video
Ending: Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (Amazon Prime)

Ahead of the season four premiere, Prime Video renewed the series for its fifth and final season. 

HBO Max
Canceled: The Prince (HBO Max)

The animated comedy about Prince George's life at Buckingham Palace has not been crowned for a second season.

HBO
Canceled: In Treatment (HBO)

Even though In Treatment returned for a fourth season in 2021 after a decade, HBO/HBO Max chief content officer Casey Bloys said the series would not be returning for a fifth season.

Katie Yu/HBO Max
Renewed: Peacemaker (HBO Max)

Ahead of its season one finale, HBO Max confirmed that Peacemaker will return for a second season.

JoJo Whilden/SHOWTIME
Renewed: Billions (Showtime)

Showtime renewed Billions for a seventh season in February 2022.

Showtime
Renewed: Super Pumped (Showtime)

Super Pumped has been renewed for a second season at Showtime. But don't expect more of the Uber story, as season two will take a closer look at the Facebook company, now rebranded as Meta.

Halo
Renewed: Halo (Paramount+)

On Feb. 15, Paramount+ renewed its Halo series for a second season.

Patrick Wymore/Hulu
Renewed: How I Met Your Father

Thanks to Hulu, Sophie's story gets another chapter in season two.

Alison Cohen Rosa/HBO
Renewed: The Gilded Age (HBO)

HBO will return to the Gilded Age, as the network has renewed the Julian Fellowes-created period drama.

Hulu
Ending: Love, Victor (Hulu)

Love, Victor will be signing off for good in June.

Amazon Studios
Renewed: Reacher (Prime Video)

The streaming service has deployed Reacher for a second season.

Trae Patton/NBC
Renewed: That's My Jam (NBC)

The Jimmy Fallon-hosted game show will return for a second season at NBC.

photos
View More Photos From Renewed and Canceled TV Shows 2022 Guide
Behind the scenes drama? What do I watch next? Click here to get all the TV scoop straight in your inbox.

Trending Stories

1

Taylor Swift Debuts New Song in Where The Crawdads Sing Trailer

2

Matthew Lawrence Responds to Divorce Papers Filed by Cheryl Burke

3

Walking Dead Actor Moses J. Moseley's Cause of Death Revealed

4
Exclusive

Kate & Toby's This Is Us Fate Made Chrissy Metz Physically Ill

5

Kylie Jenner Reveals Her Baby Boy Is No Longer Named Wolf