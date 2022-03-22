The Fate of And Just Like That Revealed

Get ready for more Che Diaz!
More than a month after the season one finale, HBO Max has confirmed that And Just Like That... will get another season more than a month after the series finale. Executive producer Michael Patrick King celebrated the news, saying in a statement, "I am delighted and excited to tell more stories about these vibrant, bold characters—played by these powerful, amazing actors. The fact is, we're all thrilled."
He added, "And Just like That… our Sex life is back."
And Just Like That... premiered on Dec. 9 with a 10-episode season spotlighting OG Sex and the City trio Carrie (Sarah Jessica Parker), Miranda (Cynthia Nixon) and Charlotte (Kristin Davis) in their 50s. Samantha (Kim Cattrall) did not return for the reboot. According to HBO Max, it's their most streamed show ever, with HBO's Chief Content Officer Bloys telling Variety in December, "In terms of viewership, it's been phenomenal. I couldn't be happier with how it's doing in terms of reception."
Though HBO Max took its sweet time to announce the decision, its Head of Original Content Sarah Aubrey confirmed that the streaming platform is elated to see what King and the writers have in store. "We have been delighted by the cultural conversation generated by these characters and their stories, set in a world we already know and love so much," she stated. "We are proud of the work Michael Patrick King and our wonderful writers, producers, cast and crew have done to bring these stories to the screen."
HBO's Chief Content Officer Bloys had previously said that it wasn't up to the streaming platform to decide the fate of the series. "It's honestly Michael and Sarah Jessica[‘s] decision," Bloys told TVLine in a February interview. "They need to make sure they want to keep going. I believe they will. They came to us with this idea of Big [Chris Noth] dying as a way to get into a story about women in their 50s."
As for the prolonged wait, he said, "I think they want to make sure they have something they're equally excited by."
Season one ended with the shocking reveal that Miranda was moving to Los Angeles to be with partner Che Diaz (Sara Ramirez), estranged friends Carrie and Samantha made plans to catch up over a cocktail, Charlotte became a bat mitzvah, and—after she spilled Big's ashes into the Seine—Carrie had a hot makeout sesh with her podcast producer, Franklyn (Ivan Hernandez).
And Just Like That... is streaming now on HBO Max.