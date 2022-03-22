Jennifer Aniston Sends Love to "Little Sister" Reese Witherspoon on Her Birthday

Watch : Happy Birthday Reese Witherspoon: Legally Blonde -- Look Back!

Reese Witherspoon and Jennifer Aniston share more than just an anchor's desk—they're friends for life.



In honor of the Legally Blonde star's March 22 birthday, Jennifer reminded fans of this simple fact when she penned a sweet shoutout to her Morning Show co-star. The two actresses first struck up a friendship over two decades ago when Reese landed a guest role on Friends as Jill Green, the sister to Jennifer's Rachel.



"It's somebody's birthday today," Jennifer captioned a few Instagram photos of the two over the years. "My little sister, co-anchor, partner in crime. I LOVE YOU, you sweet ray of sunshine. Let the love pour in!"



The admiration extends both ways with Reese recalling in 2019 how comfortable Jennifer made her feel on the set of the NBC hit. The star "was so sweet to me," Reese told Harper's Bazaar. "I was really nervous, and she was like, ‘Oh, my gosh, don't worry about it!' I marveled at her ability to perform in front of a live audience like that with no nerves. They would change all the lines and she was just so effortlessly affable, bubbly, and sunny. We've been friends ever since."