Paige DeSorbo Has the Best Response to the Craig Conover and Kristin Cavallari Speculation

According to Paige DeSorbo, there are no hard feelings in the Hamptons.

The Summer House star appeared on the March 21 episode of Watch What Happens Live alongside her Southern Charm boyfriend Craig Conover, and when Andy Cohen brought up the inevitable—Kristin Cavallari—Paige issued a surprising response.

Asked by the Bravo host during a game of "Can You Defend Each Other?" whether Paige could justify Craig "not being completely honest with you about the extent and timeline of his relationship with Kristin Cavallari," Paige gave a resounding "yes."

Because, honestly, Paige is strongly on Team Kristin, sharing that she wears "all" the Uncommon James founder's jewelry and "I still want to meet her!"

Kristin has never appeared on Summer House; however, her name has come up several times throughout the show's sixth and current season as she and Craig were subject to romantic speculation around the same time he was starting to develop a relationship with Paige.

Craig has since told E! News that he never wanted the pseudo love triangle to play out on-screen. "We had a great relationship," he said of Kristin, "and I thought it was really, really unfair that she was thrown into a show that she's not on."